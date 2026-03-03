Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AlphaRe advancing Vietnam’s insurance legacy through AI approach

March 03, 2026 | 11:54
(0) user say
Alpha Reinsurance JSC debuted in Hanoi on February 27, marking a new milestone for Vietnam’s insurance sector amid rapidly evolving and increasingly complex global risk structures.

The launch ceremony was attended by leaders of the Ministry of Finance, representatives of the Insurance Association of Vietnam, strategic shareholders, and the company’s executive board.

AlphaRe advancing Vietnam’s insurance legacy through AI approach
Official launch of Alpha Reinsurance JSC

Speaking at the event, a representative of the Ministry of Finance explained the importance of technological advancement within the industry.

“The Ministry of Finance encourages insurance businesses to accelerate the application of IT, promote digital transformation, and enhance risk governance in line with international standards. These efforts will help strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnam’s insurance market both regionally and globally,” the representative stated.

More than three decades after the issuance of Decree 100-CP on insurance business, Vietnam’s insurance market has entered a period of robust development with the establishment of numerous insurers.

Within this trajectory, the reinsurance segment has recorded three notable milestones: the founding of VinaRe in 1994, PVIRe – now Hanoi Re – in 2011, and most recently AlphaRe in 2025.

Established in the next phase of industry evolution, AlphaRe does not position itself as a newcomer, but rather as a conscious continuation of the sector’s legacy.

At the ceremony, Le Hoai Nam, member of the Board of Directors and general director of AlphaRe, highlighted the growing complexity of global risk.

“The world is facing multiple layers of emerging risks, ranging from climate change and supply chain disruptions to geopolitical tensions, cybersecurity threats, and large-scale data centres with insured values reaching billions of US dollars. These developments require new approaches to underwriting and risk management,” he said.

“In response, AlphaRe has chosen AI as the ‘heart’ of its operational decision-making. However, technology only holds real value when built upon local knowledge and experience. Therefore, we are focused on digitising and systematising the accumulated expertise of Vietnam’s insurance market, developing AI models grounded in domestic data, practical realities, and Vietnamese risk perspectives.”

Nam stressed that technology was not intended to replace human expertise. “Rather, it is deployed to expand and enhance the professional capacity of Vietnamese specialists, thereby retaining knowledge, added value, and core competencies within the domestic market,” he said.

AlphaRe advancing Vietnam’s insurance legacy through AI approach
Le Hoai Nam, member of the Board of Directors and general director of AlphaRe, delivers remarks at the launch ceremony

AlphaRe is built upon the synergy of three foundations: Vietnamese experience and resilience as its bedrock, AI as its driving force, and international governance and operational standards as its benchmark.

These three pillars complement and reinforce one another, shaping a new model that places Vietnamese people and intellect at its centre while operating in accordance with global standards.

In the long term, AlphaRe aims to strengthen risk analytics and risk management capacity for the domestic market, while retaining its expertise, developing high-quality workers, and elevating the role of Vietnamese professionals within the global insurance value chain.

The company does not pursue growth at any cost. Instead, it prioritises underwriting discipline, operational standards, and long-term risk governance as the foundation for building a sustainable reinsurance enterprise aligned with increasingly stringent domestic and international market requirements.

AlphaRe’s establishment is dubbed to signal a new approach in Vietnam – one in which technology is leveraged to elevate human capability and reinforce the intrinsic strength of the country’s insurance market in its next stage of development.

Insurance market building the next chapter of protection Insurance market building the next chapter of protection

After a prolonged period of adjustment and restructuring, Vietnam’s insurance market is turning a corner. As the industry enters a new development cycle, 2026 is shaping up to be more than a growth milestone; it marks a defining moment for insurers to rethink their role, shifting from product-led providers to long-term partners that help build resilience for businesses, individuals, and the wider Vietnamese economy.
AIA Introduces SelectWise Voluntary Health Insurance AIA Introduces SelectWise Voluntary Health Insurance

The insurer launched a new voluntary health scheme providing enhanced inpatient benefits at designated medical facilities, expanding coverage options for Hong Kong customers.
MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility

The Ministry of Finance has proposed sharply increasing agricultural insurance premium subsidies to up to 95 per cent and widening the pool of eligible beneficiaries to better share risks with producers, stabilise farm incomes, and strengthen climate resilience.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Insurance legacy Vietnam Alpha Reinsurance JSC Global risk structures Reinsurance segment milestones AIdriven approach Risk management capacity Insured values perspectives
Rising demand for financial protection fuels life insurance growth

Rising demand for financial protection fuels life insurance growth

Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round

Insurtech startup Saladin wraps up Series A funding round

Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery

Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery

FWD scoops insurance awards blitz or brains

FWD scoops insurance awards blitz or brains

Insurance sector initiates rapid response after Typhoon Bualoi devastation

Insurance sector initiates rapid response after Typhoon Bualoi devastation

Non-life insurers face mounting pressure after typhoon hits motor sector

Non-life insurers face mounting pressure after typhoon hits motor sector

Latest News ⁄ Money ⁄ Insurance

Insurers weather Q4 shock to deliver solid growth

Insurers weather Q4 shock to deliver solid growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020