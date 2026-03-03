Corporate

FranklinWH joins Puget Sound Energy battery sharing program

March 03, 2026 | 10:10
The home energy storage provider partnered with the Washington utility to let customers monetize stored electricity during peak demand periods.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), a leader in whole-home energy management solutions, announced today its participation in Puget Sound Energy's Flex Batteries program. The program encourages homeowners to enroll their home battery systems to support local grid reliability.

Through the Flex Batteries program, homeowners receive an enrollment incentive of up to $1,000 per battery, plus up to $500 per year for participating. When the grid is under strain, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) automatically pulls excess stored power from the system, and homeowners are paid for the energy their batteries provide. Events can be called year-round, helping prevent spikes on the power grid and reduce the need for less efficient sources of power while providing homeowners with direct financial benefits.

"With federal tax credits for home energy storage ending last year, programs such as this from Puget Sound Energy are an important way for homeowners to make battery backup affordable," said Gary Lam, CEO and co-founder of FranklinWH. "This allows homeowners to keep their power on during outages, save on energy bills, and support the grid during high-demand periods."

Lam said the program is a practical way for homeowners to maximize the value of their energy storage systems. "People want solutions that are simple, reliable, and worth their investment," he said. "This program helps pay for an energy storage system that is more than backup power. It's also a way to earn money from PSE while helping keep the power on across PSE's territory."

Batteries must be owned by PSE customers and interconnected with the PSE grid. Software technology providers Uplight and Derapi facilitate enrollment, battery dispatch, and customer payment. FranklinWH's participation in Flex Batteries underscores the company's commitment to saving homeowners money on energy costs, expanding access to clean energy incentives, and strengthening grid reliability across Washington and the United States.

Learn more at www.franklinwh.com.

By PR Newswire

FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.

TagTag:
FranklinWH Puget Sound Energy battery sharing

