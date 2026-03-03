Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ENGWE launches M20 3.0 performance electric bike

March 03, 2026 | 10:31
(0) user say
The e-bike manufacturer released an updated model targeting urban commuters and recreational riders with enhanced specifications and features.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a global leader in electric mobility, has officially launched the M20 3.0, latest moped-style e-bike built for modern city riders and weekend explorers. Available beginning March 2, the M20 3.0 delivers an elevated combination of strong power, confident handling, and integrated smart technology to support both weekday travel and weekend adventures.

Now in its third generation, the ENGWE M20 series is one of the brand's most recognizable models. Since its 2023 debut, it has built a loyal following with moto-inspired styling and versatile performance. The 2024 M20 2.0 added comfort and range, earning praise from outlets like CNET and TechRadar. The M20 3.0 now delivers the most significant upgrade yet, with higher torque, longer range, and a more advanced digital interface.

Building on that momentum, the M20 3.0 is designed for all-around adaptability, transitioning smoothly from city streets to light trails. Ideal for commuting, campus rides, gravel paths, and hill climbs, it combines a 3300W peak motor (120 Nm torque), full suspension, and four-piston hydraulic brakes for confident control. A dual-battery setup offers up to 180 miles of range (Pedal Assist), with 80% charge in just two hours via an 8A fast charger. A 3.5" TFT display and Bluetooth auto-unlock complete the smart feature set.

ENGWE M20 3.0 – The Ultimate Power Raptors

  • 3300W peak motor, 120 Nm torque
  • 0–15 mph in 2.15 seconds; top speed of 40 mph
  • Full suspension and 4-piston hydraulic brakes
  • Up to 180 miles range with dual battery
  • 8A fast charging: 0–80% in 2 hours
  • TFT display and Bluetooth auto-unlock

True to the M20 series' industrial-inspired aesthetic, the 3.0 model features angular lines, semi-enclosed geometry, and exposed mechanical elements that emphasize structural integrity and ease of maintenance. Classic design touches like the round headlight, tank-style panel, and café racer tail lend vintage appeal, while integrated LED lighting improves both visibility and road presence.

The ENGWE M20 3.0 is available in two variants with limited-time introductory launch pricing:

Single battery: $1,399 (MSRP $1,999)
Dual battery: $1,699 (MSRP $2,499)

The M20 3.0 exemplifies ENGWE's commitment to rider-focused design and premium electric innovation. As part of its 2026 roadmap, ENGWE will continue to grow its 3.0-series portfolio in the U.S., reinforcing its commitment to one of its most strategically important markets and to advancing high-performance, rider-focused electric mobility. For more information, please visit ENGWE's official website.

By PR Newswire

ENGWE

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ENGWE electric bike M20 3.0

Related Contents

ENGWE to Unveil New Commuter E-Bike Line "Mapfour" at CES 2025

ENGWE to Unveil New Commuter E-Bike Line "Mapfour" at CES 2025

Dat Bike: continuously upgrading for greener transportation

Dat Bike: continuously upgrading for greener transportation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020