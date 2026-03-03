Corporate

Huawei Cloud Summit at MWC focuses on AI industry solutions

March 03, 2026 | 09:13
(0) user say
The Chinese technology provider hosted an event at Mobile World Congress showcasing artificial intelligence applications addressing sector-specific operational challenges.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, the Huawei Cloud Summit, themed "Huawei Cloud: Solving Industry Challenges with AI", took place in Barcelona. At the summit, Huawei Cloud unveiled its Industry AI Foundry, introduced the next-generation hybrid cloud offering Huawei Cloud Foundation (HCF), and showcased CodeArts, an AI-powered coding agent, for customers across industries to thrive in the AI era.

Prioritizing Strategic Investments to Boost Value Creation

In his opening remarks, Dr. Peter Zhou, CEO of Huawei Cloud, emphasized that cloud and AI stand at the core of Huawei's strategy, driving steady investment in R&D and innovation. Over the past year, Huawei Cloud has achieved remarkable global progress—a momentum set to accelerate in the years ahead. In 2026, Huawei Cloud remains committed to delivering secure, reliable, and quality cloud services, unlocking more value for customers and partners alike. Harnessing its advanced systemic synergy of software and hardware, Huawei Cloud aims to pioneer transformative AI services worldwide. Furthermore, it will collaborate closely with stakeholders to cultivate an open, extensive cloud ecosystem.

Industry AI Foundry for Solving Industry Challenges with AI

In his keynote "Huawei Cloud: Solving Industry Challenges with AI", Tim Tao, President of Huawei Cloud Solution Sales, highlighted a pivotal shift in AI—from sheer compute to tangible efficiency gains. He envisioned cloud computing evolving into the "public power grid" for the AI era, serving as the bedrock for agile business innovation. Huawei Cloud unveiled its strategic blueprint for Industry AI Foundry and launched China's inaugural smart medical zone. Beyond this, Huawei Cloud delivers comprehensive offerings spanning AI infrastructure, industry-specific models, agent platform, and applications, empowering industries to address real-world pain points with AI effectively.

Huawei Cloud's New Releases

At the summit, Huawei Cloud unveiled HCF and CodeArts, both available globally in the second half of this year.

HCF revolutionizes hybrid cloud solutions by delivering next-level openness, simplicity, and resilience tailored for governments and enterprises navigating intricate IT landscapes. Seamlessly blending agility with robust security, it accelerates AI adoption, paving the way for organizations to go digital and intelligent at full scale.

Meanwhile, CodeArts redefines software development by merging cutting-edge code models, IDE, and autonomous development capabilities. It empowers developers with unparalleled efficiency, offering features such as AI-powered code generation, R&D knowledge chats, unit test case generation, expert skills, codebase indexing, and spec-driven development (SDD). Enhanced by integrations with leading open-source models such as GLM-5 and DeepSeek-V3.2, alongside Huawei's proprietary models, CodeArts offers a transformative, end-to-end smart coding experience.

Deepening Partnership for Shared Success

The summit convened experts, visionaries, and industry leaders from renowned organizations such as IDC, KoçSistem, SMSA, Serpro, and Nextcloud, who shared inspiring insights on navigating the AI revolution and highlighted their collaborative innovations with Huawei Cloud across diverse sectors.

With a robust presence spanning 101 availability zones (AZs) across 34 Regions, Huawei Cloud delivers cutting-edge services to customers in over 170 countries and territories. Operating stably and securely for 941 consecutive days, Huawei Cloud powers transformations for governments, financial institutions, Internet companies, and automotive leaders while fostering a thriving ecosystem of tens of millions of developers and over 50,000 partners. Looking ahead, Huawei Cloud remains dedicated to driving AI advancements, creating the Industry AI Foundry tailored to industry needs, accelerating widespread AI adoption, and forging stronger partnerships to solve industry challenges with AI.

By PR Newswire

HUAWEI CLOUD

