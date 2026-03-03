Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EcoFlow launches DELTA 3 Max Plus in Australia with 2kWh capacity

March 03, 2026 | 10:13
(0) user say
The portable power manufacturer introduced its high-capacity battery station to the Australian market targeting outdoor recreation and emergency backup users.

SYDNEY, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leader in portable power and renewable energy solutions, today launches the DELTA 3 Max Plus (2048Wh) in Australia — a high-performance 2kWh portable power station delivering 3000W AC output (6000W surge; 3900W with X-Boost).

Designed specifically for Australian conditions, the DELTA 3 Max Plus is Anderson-ready, featuring a built-in high-current Anderson-style DC output that enables direct connection to 4WDs, caravans and auxiliary battery systems without additional adapters. It bridges home backup, off-grid travel and jobsite power in one robust platform.

Industry-Leading Output for Outdoo, Worksite, and Home

Delivering 3000W rated output, the DELTA 3 Max Plus comfortably powers high-demand appliances and tools including:

  • Electric kettles (1500W)
  • Lawn mowers (2200W)
  • Water pumps (1500W)
  • Electric chainsaws (2000W)
  • Circular saws (1400W) and drills (1080W)

With X-Boost technology enabling up to 3900W output, the system covers nearly all common household and outdoor equipment — from refrigerators and microwaves to campsite grills and jobsite tools.

Expandable capacity from 2kWh up to 10kWh with compatible Smart Extra Batteries provides scalable energy independence, capable of powering essential home circuits for up to three days depending on usage.

Charge Faster, Anywhere

The DELTA 3 Max Plus supports five versatile charging methods for maximum flexibility:

  • AC charging (up to 2300W): 0–80% in 47 minutes
  • Solar charging (up to 1000W): clean renewable input
  • Alternator charging (up to 1000W): ideal for touring and overlanding
  • Generator charging (up to 2400W)
  • Hybrid charging combinations

When paired with the new EcoFlow Alternator Charger Plus 1000, users can add approximately 1kWh in one hour of driving under ideal conditions — up to 10× faster than traditional 12V cigarette lighter charging.

The 3-in-1 Alternator Charger Plus 1000 also functions as:

  • A battery maintainer
  • A reverse charging system supporting vehicle battery health
  • A solar input solution (up to 300W)

It integrates with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for real-time monitoring via the vehicle display.

Smart Output Priority – Power Where It Matters Most

Exclusive to the Plus model, Smart Output Priority technology (via the EcoFlow App on Apple and Android) gives users granular control over energy distribution.

  • Independent Circuit Control: Manage outputs individually and prioritise essential appliances such as refrigerators, Wi-Fi routers or medical equipment.
  • Customisable Discharge Strategy: Set battery reserve thresholds to automatically shut down non-essential devices and extend runtime for priority loads.
  • Smart Overload Protection: If load exceeds 3000W, non-critical circuits are automatically cut first — protecting essential appliances from interruption.

Built for Australian Conditions

The DELTA 3 Max Plus combines EV-grade LFP battery chemistry with advanced Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) structural design, delivering durability, thermal stability and up to 10 years of lifespan.

Key features include:

  • Anderson-ready high-current DC output for seamless 4WD and caravan integration
  • 10ms UPS switchover for near-instant backup power
  • ≤25dB whisper-quiet operation at 600W load
  • Drop resistance and 95% humidity tolerance
  • Smart 24/7 cloud-based BMS monitoring SOC, SOH and temperature in real time

AI Mode enables automated charging during off-peak periods and discharging during peak demand to help reduce electricity costs, while Self-Powered Mode stores excess solar energy for later use.

Availability and Pricing

The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max Plus (2048Wh) is available in Australia with an RRP of AUD $2,999, with the Extra Battery priced at AUD $2,099 and the Alternator Charger Plus 1000 at AUD $749.

Early Bird Price

DELTA 3 Max Plus is available in from 2 Mar via EcoFlow's official website, Amazon, Ebay and retailers such as Anaconda, offered at an exclusive early-bird price of AUD $2699 during 2 Mar to 9 Apr. Meanwhile, EcoFlow website will introduce a phased early-bird campaign for the DELTA 3 Max Plus dedicated for EcoFlow members.

From 2–8 March, become EcoFlow members to claim the extra bonus. From 9 March to 9 April, all customers can directly enjoy the AUD $2699 early price offer, but without the additional member-exclusive benefits.

Also, between 2 March and 8 April, customers can also access limited-time bundled offers pairing the DELTA 3 Max Plus with Smart Extra Batteries and bonus solar panels in the EcoFlow website, delivering added value for early adopters.

For more pricing details, please access to EcoFlow's official website, Amazon and Ebay.

By PR Newswire

EcoFlow Australia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max Plus

Related Contents

EcoFlow and Go Solar Australia partner on residential battery solutions

EcoFlow and Go Solar Australia partner on residential battery solutions

EcoFlow Launches DELTA 3 Plus and RIVER 3 Plus in Australia

EcoFlow Launches DELTA 3 Plus and RIVER 3 Plus in Australia

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020