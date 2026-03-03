Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Skyhawk's Huntington's drug gains Australian provisional approval eligibility

March 03, 2026 | 10:20
(0) user say
The biotech company received regulatory determination that its SKY-0515 candidate qualifies for accelerated registration pathway from the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to modulate critical RNA targets for a series of challenging neurological diseases, announces that Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), responsible for the approval of the safety, quality, and efficacy of therapeutic goods, has determined that the Company's SKY-0515 orally-administered small molecule therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease meets TGA eligibility criteria for registration via the provisional approval pathway.

Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. 'Phase 1 Part C patient cohort cUHDRS and its components at 3, 6 and 9 months for patients who received SKY-0515 continuously for 9 months, once a day, with the data at 4mg and 9mg pooled (n=17),' January 2026. Note: Error bars represent standard error of the mean; Propensity score weighting (n=325) was performed using Enroll-HD and TRACK-HD.

Skyhawk delivered its application submission to the TGA for provisional approval today.

"We are grateful that the TGA has determined SKY-0515 for the treatment of Huntington's disease meets its eligibility criteria for potential provisional approval," said Bill Haney, Skyhawk's CEO. "This represents an important first step toward what could be an accelerated path to approval in Australia and the world, offering the possibility of a disease modifying treatment for Huntington's patients who urgently need therapies for this devastating disease."

Treatment with SKY-0515 results in dose-dependent reductions of mHTT and PMS1, key drivers of Huntington's disease pathology. SKY-0515 has demonstrated excellent central nervous system exposure and been generally safe and well tolerated.

Patients receiving SKY-0515 in the Phase 1C trial of SKY-0515 demonstrate mean Composite Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale (cUHDRS) improvement from baseline. At nine months this improvement is +0.64 points in a pooled analysis, compared to expected worsening at nine months of cUHDRS in symptomatic patients of -0.73 points, based on propensity score weighting using Enroll-HD and TRACK-HD.

Huntington's disease is a rare, inherited and ultimately fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, including more than 40,000 symptomatic patients in the United States and over 2,000 Australians.1,2 There are currently no approved disease-modifying treatments which slow or halt disease progression.2

SKY-0515 is a small molecule RNA splicing modifier developed through Skyhawk's novel RNA-splicing platform, SKYSTAR®.

SKY-0515 is the first Skyhawk drug in clinical trials.

Skyhawk is developing additional novel drugs to treat neurological diseases for which there are no approved disease-modifying therapies.

By PR Newswire

Skyhawk Therapeutics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Skyhawk SKY-0515

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020