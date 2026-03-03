Corporate

TDK opens India headquarters as fifth Asia Pacific base

March 03, 2026 | 10:25
(0) user say
The Japanese electronics components manufacturer established a regional office to oversee operations and business development in the South Asian market.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announces the establishment of its Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters (APAC RHQ) in Bengaluru, India—the company's fifth regional headquarters alongside Japan, Europe, the Americas, and China. The new legal entity, TDK Asia-Pacific Pvt. Ltd., together with TDK Singapore Pte. Ltd., will govern more than 20 TDK entities across India, Southeast Asia and Oceania—representing nearly 17 percent of TDK's 105,000 team members. Effective 1 April 2026, the APAC RHQ will operate from a dual-city administrative structure: Bengaluru, India, and Singapore, together the epicenter of one of the world's most consequential economic corridors and drive 'TDK Transformation'.

Asia-Pacific is the growth market of this century. Home to nearly 40 percent of the world's population, the region is projected by the IMF to grow at 4.5 percent in 2025, contributing roughly 60 percent of all incremental world output—even as global growth holds at a modest 3.2 percent. Within it, India stands decisively apart: at 6.6 percent GDP growth for FY2025/26 (IMF), the fastest-growing major economy on earth for the third consecutive year, and now the world's fourth largest after surpassing Japan in 2025. For TDK, this is familiar terrain approached with new ambition. The company has operated in India for several decades, through its two principal business entities—Electronics Components Business Company (ECBC) and Energy Solutions Business Company (ESBC)—and their subsidiaries, with production facilities in West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Haryana. Today, TDK in India employs over 5,000 people.

"With the establishment of the Asia-Pacific RHQ, we are not simply expanding our footprint—we are strengthening the foundation for the future", said Vaidyanathan Ramasarma, General Manager, APAC RHQ – TDK Corporation. "This region holds immense potential in technology, talent, and market development. Our mission is to unlock that potential responsibly, collaboratively, and strategically."

The dual-city administrative structure will balance growth and governance equally in a region that demands both. Bengaluru anchors the growth agenda—India's technology capital with one of the world's deepest talent ecosystems in engineering, and foundational research, positions TDK to build new categories, not merely optimize existing ones. The APAC RHQ will invest in emerging technology domains, leveraging India's tradition of frugal engineering and favorable unit economics for a growing global marketplace. Singapore anchors governance, compliance, and supply chain—a trusted, neutral fulcrum for a region of extraordinary complexity. Together, the two cities form a strategic dyad: one looking inward at the intricacies of regional operations, the other at the horizon of what is possible.

The APAC RHQ will strengthen market intelligence, government relations, and supply chain resilience across the region while driving internal efficiencies, workforce skilling, and disciplined process governance—the less visible but indispensable work of building a business that lasts. In particular, APAC RHQ will play a critical role in building TDK's global R&D network. India's scientific talent, its appetite for foundational research, and its unique ability to apply deep knowledge to real‑world constraints make it an indispensable part of our global R&D vision. The government of India's urgency and appetite for foreign direct investment, its improving ease of doing business, and its ambitious national technology initiatives create conditions that are, for a company like TDK, genuinely rare.

For the past two years, a quiet but purposeful effort has been underway—building the relationships, the institutional trust, and the operational foundations needed for success. TDK's nascent APAC team has been forging partnerships across academia, government, and industry in India, establishing the connective tissue of a long-term commitment.

Through this APAC RHQ, TDK will strengthen its contributions to social transformation from India and Asia‑Pacific, while also accelerating our own transformation.

By PR Newswire

