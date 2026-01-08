KPMG SID unveil strategies to bolster Singapore as global hub

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 January 2026 - KPMG in Singapore and the Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) are pleased to announce the release of a joint Budget 2026 Proposal, titled "Prospering in a New Global Landscape".



By fostering resilient economic linkages, embedding digital trust, and cultivating world-class talent and leadership with cross-domain expertise, Singapore can ensure its businesses and economy remain secure, innovative, and competitive in an uncertain global landscape.



This Proposal outlines strategies to position Singapore as a critical hub for global flows, covering three crucial areas:

A new global order: Resilience as a pivotal growth strategy

The Intelligent Age: Smart solutions for an innovative era

Next-gen talent: Empowering tomorrow's leaders today

The recommendations in the proposal are also supported by data-driven insights from a survey recently conducted by KPMG and SID. More than 1,000 professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) and business owners were surveyed on the challenges they face and the kinds of Budget 2026 support they hoped to see. [For more information, please refer to the deck with the full survey results: https://kpmg.com/sg/en/campaigns/kpmg-singapore-budget.html ]



Empowering businesses to leverage Singapore's trusted role as a global connector



Global commerce is rapidly transforming amid rising protectionism, shifting trade rules, evolving tax regimes, and geopolitical tensions. Singapore's long-term prosperity in the new global order depends on its ability to lead as a trusted connector and aggregator of the flows of goods, capital, data, and talent.



Singapore must strengthen its economic linkages, build secure and interoperable digital platforms, cultivate a workforce equipped with cross-domain expertise, and equip boards with essential skills to navigate emerging risks and opportunities. Trusted and resilient economic linkages will ensure the seamless movement of goods, services, and investments, while interoperable digital platforms will play a critical facilitation role in enabling cross-verification of information, streamlining compliance, and fostering trust across borders. These efforts are especially important in helping businesses cope with shifting regulations. KPMG and SID's survey found that 51 percent of respondents identified increased business costs as the main challenge to cross-border expansion, followed by higher tariffs (26 percent) and supply chain difficulties (25 percent). To address these challenges, 43 percent of respondents want stronger economic and trade partnerships to overcome trade barriers.



KPMG and SID recommend:



a) Developing a unified digital platform for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) management (page 7) to help businesses navigate complex procedures and unlock the full benefits of FTAs. This would be seamlessly integrated with government systems, making it more seamless and cost-effective for businesses to comply with FTA requirements. This would enable firms to leverage Singapore's extensive FTA network to gain footholds in new markets, further enhancing Singapore's regional and global competitiveness.



b) Increasing access to working capital to accelerate local enterprises' strategic transformation and implementing industry-specific governance frameworks (page 7). With geopolitical shifts driving a more complex regulatory landscape, increased and dedicated funding would enable businesses to transform for the future while responding effectively to evolving governance standards. Such funding should be complemented by industry-specific governance playbooks to equip boards with essential tools to strengthen agility and resilience.



c) Enhancing Singapore's government-backed trade platform with blockchain and AI (page 6). The global economy has seen an increase in supply chain disruptions amid geopolitical and trade uncertainties. An enhanced Government-backed trade platform would enable Singapore to further facilitate the flow of trusted payments, making it even easier for businesses to validate transactions and act on smart recommendations to elevate supply chain efficiency. Amid a more fragmented world, the enhanced platform would also reinforce Singapore's position as a reliable hub for global commerce, by promoting increased supply chain transparency for critical industries like semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing.



d) Introducing progressive carbon taxes to reward decarbonisation and establish performance-based pathways for large emitters (page 9). Singapore's carbon taxes must evolve to consider unique business needs and companies' decarbonisation plans. Progressive carbon tax rates post-2030 – based on facility emissions volume, emissions per unit of output, and sectoral abatement potential – could be accompanied by permanent conditional tax rebates for energy-intensive, trade-exposed sectors. These rebates could be based on set criteria such as verified year-on-year reductions in carbon intensity and investments in low-carbon technology. To strengthen these efforts, Singapore could also establish an ASEAN Environmental Data Exchange to facilitate the sharing of standardised and interoperable environmental data between Singapore and its regional trade partners (page 8). The exchange would improve the flows of green trade and green capital, enabling Singapore to be a regional hub for environmental data harmonisation. Organisations like the Singapore Institute of Directors could play a catalytic role by building board-level capability, aligning disclosure expectations and promoting best practices through director education, guidance frameworks and peer learning on a regional scale, helping boards to lead initiatives like progressive carbon taxation.

Fostering an ecosystem of Trusted AI in the Agentic Era



The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping global competitiveness, with agentic AI—capable of autonomous decision-making—introducing both transformative opportunities and significant challenges. While agentic AI can drive innovation, optimise operations, and unlock new efficiencies, it also raises critical concerns around accountability, ethical deployment, and governance.



A critical enabler of AI's potential is data sharing, yet this often proves difficult due to competition, concerns over intellectual property, and a lack of trust between organisations. Businesses—particularly smaller enterprises—also face cost constraints in accessing high-quality data, and many also lack the strategic clarity and workforce competencies to identify where AI can augment their operations.



KPMG and SID's poll found that 54 percent of respondents cited talent and skills gaps as the top challenge for adopting AI, followed by high costs of technology adoption (52 percent) and a lack of clear AI adoption strategies (48 percent). By addressing these concerns, Singapore will be able to fully leverage the vast potential of AI and data to reinforce its status as a hub across various sectors.



KPMG and SID recommend:



a) Co-funding sector-specific shared data pools in partnership with trade associations and industry stakeholders (page 15). These shared, anonymised data pools would enable businesses to access high-quality datasets without incurring prohibitive costs. Tailored to specific sectors such as logistics and retail, these pools would facilitate benchmarking, model training, and experimentation under a trusted framework that safeguards data privacy and protects intellectual property. Shared data initiatives should be paired with guided AI adoption support to help businesses understand how AI can enhance specific parts of their value chain. For example, targeted support could help logistics firms optimise supply chains or assist retailers in leveraging AI to personalise customer experiences. This dual approach would enable broader AI adoption and accelerate innovation across industries.



b) Enhancing the public-private partnership (PPP) framework to accelerate AI adoption (page 15). As firms navigate high costs and limited guidance around AI adoption, there is an opportunity for the Government to provide greater access to infrastructure to lower barriers for AI experimentation and deployment. The enhanced framework would create positive spillover effects from existing AI initiatives, as government agencies, academia and industry stakeholders collaborate to strategically integrate AI solutions into business strategies. The framework could also promote cross-sector collaboration in key industries, fostering a culture of open innovation in AI. To bolster digital trust, Singapore could also establish a regional "Trusted AI" mark to drive harmonisation and innovation (page 12). Although Singapore's Model AI Governance Framework provides a strong foundation for responsible AI deployment, there is still a largely untapped opportunity for Singapore to champion an assurance label that shows firms have AI controls aligned with recognised AI governance standards. By pushing regional recognition of this mark, Singapore could accelerate cross-border innovation and trade. The mark would build on initiatives like AI Verify and Project Moonshot, which have helped to promote Trusted AI in Singapore.



c) Supporting hands-on AI governance training for board members and executives (page 13) through a dedicated fund. This would complement existing SkillsFuture programmes which focus primarily on AI awareness, by expanding the emphasis to address strategic and operational gaps at the leadership level – covering ethical deployment, change management and cross-domain applications.



Building globally relevant leaders with cross-domain skills



To fulfil its role as a hub for global flows, Singapore must enable its businesses to navigate a complex web of governance requirements, trade rules, tax policies, and tariffs. While compliance with governance standards will bring higher upfront costs, it also provides a foundation for businesses to lead in innovation and competitiveness. For instance, businesses that embrace sustainability compliance can innovate in areas like green finance, carbon accounting, and environmental data exchange.



Yet, none of this is possible without specialised talent and leadership. Singapore needs professionals and board leaders with expertise in areas such as supply chain management, AI governance, and sustainability strategy. These individuals must be able to connect the dots across domains, such as linking data governance with trade compliance or integrating sustainability goals into business operations. The need for enhanced talent development also emerged from KPMG and SID's survey findings. Forty-nine percent of respondents want more skills development and upskilling courses. Meanwhile, 42 percent hope for more support for workforce transformation and job redesign, such as higher grants. In addition, 37 percent of respondents want more leadership and management development initiatives, especially in the areas of mentorship and coaching for emerging leaders and advanced leadership programmes.



KPMG and SID recommend:



a) Creating a dedicated work-pass category for "master trainers" and mentors (page 18). The work-pass would encourage international professionals to join local companies, public agencies and training institutions to lead structured upskilling or leadership development programmes. This would accelerate skills transfer, expose workers to global best practices, and build a robust pipeline of talent capable of driving strategic transformation and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global landscape. Structured leadership development programmes could also include peer-sharing platforms (page 21) aimed at promoting transformation training among C-suite leaders. Backed by the public sector and industry stakeholders, such platforms could foster the exchange of best practices, promote collective learning on key sustainability capabilities and empower leaders to proactively redesign roles and workflows ahead of market shifts.



b) Setting up job transformation roadmaps with co-funded training and certification initiatives (page 19) tied closely to sector-specific needs. As rapid technological developments shape industry demand for skills, job transformation roadmaps would be beneficial in outlining sector-specific disruptions, challenges and opportunities. These roadmaps could be accompanied by industry-recognised certification, and programmes backed by both the public and private sectors. Tailored to sectoral needs, certifications could help to assess whether workers have acquired the necessary skills to perform in transformed roles, especially in fast-evolving sectors where traditional qualifications may no longer suffice.



c) Establishing a $100 million fund to advance social impact reporting (page 9). As Singapore pursues long-term resilience, it must also ensure that economic growth is sustainable and inclusive. The fund could be used to train professionals and board directors in the reporting of social metrics, support academic modules in social sustainability and certify social auditors and advisers. It could also be complemented by broader efforts to enhance environmental, social and governance (ESG) competencies among businesses' top leadership. Singapore could establish a national registry of certified sustainability committee members (page 20) who can be matched to boards and committees across sectors. This would help to expand access to qualified board resources, especially for local enterprises.



Lee Sze Yeng, Managing Partner, KPMG in Singapore, said:



"Leadership today isn't just about mastering AI or acquiring specialised skills—it's about navigating the intersections of cross-border trade, technology, and sustainability. To remain competitive, leaders must move beyond the basics, using AI and data to drive real business outcomes while building governance frameworks that inspire trust. At the same time, they need the courage to take calculated risks and collaborate across ecosystems to unlock new opportunities. Initiatives like co-funding sector-specific shared data pools and guided AI adoption support are critical to overcoming barriers and equipping leaders with the tools to thrive. As disruptions grow increasingly cross-border and cross-domain, Singapore's ability to cultivate leaders who can turn complexity into opportunity will define its success as a global flows hub."



Ajay Kumar Sanganeria, Partner, Head of Tax, KPMG in Singapore, said:



"Singapore's position as a global hub—connecting trade, data, and capital—offers businesses significant opportunities to grow and compete globally. Grants and platforms are vital enablers, but they must be part of a broader solution that simplifies complexities and empowers businesses to focus on innovation.

Future-ready approaches, such as managing governance and compliance in a more consolidated or 'as-a-service' mode, can reduce burdens on enterprises. A unified digital platform for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) management, enhanced with blockchain and AI, could streamline compliance and unlock the full benefits of Singapore's FTA network. Co-funded training programmes and shared governance frameworks can further help businesses pool resources and build capabilities. By combining grants, platforms, and smarter ways of working, Singapore strengthens its role as a trusted global connector and equips businesses to lead with confidence in an evolving world."



Yeoh Oon Jin, Chair, Singapore Institute of Directors, said:



"Singapore's future as a global hub for connectivity and commerce will be shaped by how boards of directors evolve to lead with resilience and trust. Budget 2026 is an opportunity to strengthen governance frameworks that embed sustainability, cyber trust and accountability into every organisation's agenda. By empowering directors to champion innovation, sustainability and digital assurance, organisations can grow with confidence while reinforcing Singapore's position as a secure and trusted connector for goods, capital, data and talent in an increasingly complex global landscape."

