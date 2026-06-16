PolyU hosts inaugural HKSAR 3Chuang Competition to unleash youth innovation in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 June 2026 - The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is committed to advancing knowledge transfer, encouraging students to embrace a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, address social challenges with professional knowledge and contribute to National development. As the sole organising university of the inaugural Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Contest of the 16th National E-commerce "Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship" Competition for College Students (3Chuang Competition), PolyU hosted the HKSAR Contest cum Award Presentation Ceremony on 12 June. A total of 12 elite teams garnered 12 awards in the Contest, earning the opportunity to advance to the National Finals.

Prof. Dong Cheng remarked that PolyU was committed to driving the translation of research outcomes into impact for societal benefits, while the National contest provides a platform for young people to unlock their potential in innovation and entrepreneurship, bringing together remarkable talents, who can learn from each other with a creative mindset, serve society and contribute to National development.

Prof. Li Qi expressed his gratitude to PolyU's senior management, faculty and students for their strong support and assistance, while looking forward to welcoming outstanding teams from Hong Kong to achieve even greater results in the National Finals.

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The inaugural HKSAR Contest of the 3Chuang Competition aims to encourage local tertiary students to break barriers across institutions, regions, cultures and disciplines. It brings together innovative ideas and unlocks entrepreneurial potential, further fostering the development of Hong Kong's innovation and technology ecosystem. Outstanding teams will have the chance to advance to the National Finals and expand their horizons.In his speech, Prof. DONG Cheng, Associate Vice President (Knowledge Transfer) of PolyU, remarked, "PolyU is honoured to be the sole organiser of the inaugural HKSAR Contest of the 3Chuang Competition. We are committed to driving the translation of research outcomes into impact for societal benefits. The National competition provides a platform for young people to unlock their potential in innovation and entrepreneurship, bringing together remarkable talents, who can learn from each other with a creative mindset, serve society and contribute to National development." Prof. Dong added that PolyU had set up 15 translational research institutes and centres across the Chinese Mainland. He encouraged the winning teams to leverage PolyU's extensive innovation network, incubation support and market resources, thereby better integrating into the overall National development, tapping into Chinese Mainland markets, and converting innovation outcomes into tangible momentum for social advancement.Prof. LI Qi, Chairman of the Competition Organizing Committee (COC) of the 3Chuang Competition from Xi'an Jiaotong University, has vigorously supported PolyU in hosting the HKSAR Contest and fully recognised its efforts. He remarked in his speech, "A total of 34 provinces, municipalities, autonomous regions and Special Administrative Regions across the Nation have taken part in this year's Competition, which also marks the HKSAR's debut participation. We especially appreciate the tremendous support and assistance from PolyU's senior management, faculty and students. They have contributed to the HKSAR and brought glory to the Nation, laying a fertile ground for nurturing '3Chuang' talents while connecting domestic and overseas stakeholders for the development of '3Chuang'. We warmly welcome outstanding teams from Hong Kong to the National Finals, to achieve even greater results."The National 3Chuang Competition landed in Hong Kong last year. Since its kick-off, it has attracted numerous cross-region, cross-institution and cross-discipline teams to participate in the university-level round of competition. Team members come from 32 higher education institutions across Hong Kong, Macao, the Chinese Mainland and overseas. In addition to major universities in Hong Kong, prestigious names such as Guangdong University of Technology, Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen University, the City University of Macau and the University of Toronto in Canada also feature. Eventually, 29 outstanding teams from the Regular, International and Practical Tracks entered the HKSAR Contest, where they competed before a jury comprising experts from academia, industry and investment sectors for accolades including the First Prize, Second Prize and Best Entrepreneurship Award. The COC of the 3Chuang Competition will announce the list of teams who qualified for the National Finals after all provincial-level contests conclude later this month.The winners of the HKSAR Contest of the 16th 3Chuang Competitionare as follows (the order of the teams winning the same award is arranged according to their names in Chinese):Founded in 2009, the 3Chuang Competition is a National entrepreneurship competition endorsed by the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China. With the aim of fostering among tertiary students an innovative mindset, creative thinking, entrepreneurial capabilities and team collaboration in practical scenarios, it is one of the largest and most influential innovation and entrepreneurship competitions focused on e-commerce for tertiary students in the Nation. The Competition has attracted numerous aspiring student entrepreneurs over the years, and this year alone saw over 280,000 teams from nearly 1,500 universities nationwide sign up. In addition to launching the HKSAR Contest for the first time, an International Track has been introduced to deepen international cooperation, boost regional economic development, facilitate cultural and academic exchanges, and promote balanced development of e-commerce worldwide. For more information, please visit the official website.

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