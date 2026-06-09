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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PolyU makes VivaTech debut to spearhead cross-border tech collaboration from Hong Kong

June 09, 2026 | 15:28
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The Hong Kong Polytechnic University is making its debut at VivaTech 2026 in Paris, leveraging Hong Kong's role as a superconnector to advance cross-border technology collaboration between Europe and Asia.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2026 - The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is set to make its debut at Paris-based Viva Technology 2026 (VivaTech), Europe's flagship premier event dedicated to technological innovation and startup collaboration. PolyU's first-ever participation at the prestigious tech summit which is composed of a startup exhibition and two insight-packed seminars, will be led by Prof. Christopher CHAO, PolyU's Senior Vice President (Research and Innovation), and Prof. Zijian ZHENG, Vice President (Knowledge Transfer). This milestone underscores the University's expanded global outreach and strengthened engagement with European markets.

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University will showcase five promising PolyU startups at Paris-based VivaTech 2026. Visitors are welcome to interact with these innovative ventures and join its insight-packed seminars.
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University will showcase five promising PolyU startups at Paris-based VivaTech 2026. Visitors are welcome to interact with these innovative ventures and join its insight-packed seminars.

During this year's event scheduled from 17 to 20 June 2026 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, PolyU will showcase its achievements at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). Located at Booth 1C11, Hall 7.1, the University will present five outstanding PolyU-nurtured startups across high-growth tech domains, including AI and Robotics, Health Tech, Sustainable and Climate Tech, and FinTech. For more information about these innovative ventures, please check out the event's online leaflet.

As Europe's most influential innovation gathering, VivaTech brings together global visionaries, startup founders, industry leaders, investors and corporate innovators, providing as a pivotal platform for cross-border collaboration and technological knowledge exchange. PolyU's participation at VivaTech further extends its global innovation footprint into Europe, and connects the University and its startups with international investment and market resources.

In addition to the exhibition, PolyU will host an exclusive thematic session on-site and engage in high-level industry dialogues to deepen collaboration between Europe and Hong Kong. On 18 June, PolyU will stage a dedicated seminar titled "Breaking Barriers with Autonomous Systems: Transforming Industries with AI Innovation", where Prof. Chao will deliver the opening remarks, and Prof. Zheng will share his insight on how Hong Kong is scaling innovation as a leading AI hub, driving technological advancement and fostering global collaboration. Meanwhile, the five PolyU startups will share about their journeys in innovation and entrepreneurial endeavours.

On 19 June, Prof. Chao will participate as a distinguished speaker in the Executive Dialogue during the HKTDC-hosted Hong Kong Seminar-cum-Networking Reception. Centred on the theme "Talent & Infrastructure Powering the Hong Kong Tech Leadership and Global Collaboration", the high-level seminar also features distinguished leaders representing the forefront of Hong Kong's innovation and technology ecosystem. Prof. Chao will engage in in-depth topics such as how to attract and nurture global talent, and how academia-driven initiatives can drive technological synergies between Hong Kong and Europe.

For full details of PolyU's participation at VivaTech 2026, please visit the webpage of PolyU's Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Poly U

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TagTag:
PolyU Technology collaboration Crossborder collaboration Innovation gathering

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