Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PolyU Creates Antibody for Liver Cancer Treatment

February 04, 2026 | 09:43
(0) user say
Hong Kong Polytechnic University researchers developed a novel antibody targeting fat cell proteins, opening potential therapeutic pathways for metabolism-associated liver cancer.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 February 2026 - Liver cancer is one of the three deadliest cancers worldwide, and metabolic dysfunction-related cases have become increasingly common in recent years. A research team from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has identified a protein secreted by fat cells that promotes cancer growth and has successfully developed a novel antibody that neutralises this protein, marking a significant breakthrough in impeding the progression of liver cancer. The research findings have been published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Prof. Terence Lee, Associate Head and Professor of the PolyU Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology, and his research team have developed a novel antibody targeting the adipocyte-derived protein FABP4, offering a new approach to treating metabolism-related liver cancer.
Prof. Terence Lee, Associate Head and Professor of the PolyU Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology, and his research team have developed a novel antibody targeting the adipocyte-derived protein FABP4, offering a new approach to treating metabolism-related liver cancer.

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), commonly known as fatty liver disease, currently affects around a quarter of the global population and is an important risk factor for liver cancer. In affected individuals, fat cells induce insulin resistance and chronic inflammation, leading to excessive fat accumulation in the liver. This ultimately impairs liver function and may progress to liver cancer. Treatment options for MASLD-induced liver cancer remain limited and the effectiveness of current immunotherapies is suboptimal.

A breakthrough study led by Prof. Terence LEE, Associate Head and Professor of the PolyU Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology, and his research team has revealed that an adipocyte-derived protein, known as fatty acid-binding protein 4 (FABP4) is a key driver that accelerates tumour growth. Through mass spectrometry, the team confirmed that patients with MASLD-induced liver cancer had markedly elevated FABP4 levels in their serum. Further investigations showed that FABP4 activates a series of pro-proliferative signalling pathways within cells, causing cancer cells to multiply and grow more rapidly.

Prof. Lee's team has successfully developed a monoclonal antibody that neutralises FABP4. This antibody not only inhibits the growth and proliferation of FABP4-driven cancer stem cells, but also enhances the ability of immune cells to combat cancer.

Prof. Lee said, "This neutralising antibody against FABP4 demonstrates significant potential in inhibiting tumour growth and activating immune cells, providing a complementary approach to current immunotherapy strategies. Our findings highlight that targeting adipocyte-derived FABP4 holds promise for treating MASLD-induced liver cancer."

Prof. Lee added that gaining deeper insights into how adipocyte-derived FABP4 affects liver cancer cells helps to explicate the disease mechanisms of liver cancer, particularly in obese individuals. Intervening in the relevant signalling pathways could provide effective methods to combat this aggressive malignancy.

Prof. Lee believes that, as this adipocyte-targeted immunotherapy continues to mature, it will bring more treatment options to MASLD patients. He remarked, "If its efficacy can be proven in clinical trials, it could offer new hope to many affected individuals."

The research is supported by the Innovation and Technology Fund of the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. PolyU has filed a non-provisional patent for the developed antibody and is continuing to optimise its binding affinity to facilitate future clinical applications.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PolyU liver cancer

Related Contents

PolyU Achieves Research Excellence in Clarivate Rankings

PolyU Achieves Research Excellence in Clarivate Rankings

PolyU Teams and Startups Win Three Innovation Awards at CES 2026

PolyU Teams and Startups Win Three Innovation Awards at CES 2026

PolyU and Quality HealthCare teach bots to bill

PolyU and Quality HealthCare teach bots to bill

PolyU unveils AI model for long video understanding

PolyU unveils AI model for long video understanding

PolyU and Peking University Launch Joint Lab for Medicine–Engineering Innovation

PolyU and Peking University Launch Joint Lab for Medicine–Engineering Innovation

Roche Vietnam and Medical Service Administration sign MoU for liver cancer programme

Roche Vietnam and Medical Service Administration sign MoU for liver cancer programme

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Lanzhou Beef Noodles Embrace Innovation for Global Markets

Lanzhou Beef Noodles Embrace Innovation for Global Markets

GOD55 Sports Becomes Honda LCR Premium Partner

GOD55 Sports Becomes Honda LCR Premium Partner

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020