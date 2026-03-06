Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PolyU discovers sea urchin sensing mechanism for biomimetic sensors

March 06, 2026 | 10:39
(0) user say
Hong Kong Polytechnic University researchers identified mechanical-electrical sensory properties in marine organisms applicable to engineered sensor technology development.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - Sea urchin spines are not only for defence—they also act as natural sensors. A research team led by Prof. WANG Zuankai, Associate Vice President (Research and Innovation), Dean of Graduate School, Kuok Group Professor in Nature-Inspired Engineering and Chair Professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), together with scholars from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST), has discovered the mechanoelectrical perception in sea urchin spines, originating in their gradient porous structure, that allows the spines to instantly detect water flow. Using 3D printing, the team has replicated this structure and developed a bionic metamaterial sensor, which holds promise for breakthroughs in sensing technology. This innovation will drive the advancement of deep-sea technology such as marine monitoring and underwater infrastructure management, and can be extended to other emerging fields like brain-computer interfacing and aerospace.

A research team led by Prof. Wang Zuankai, Associate Vice President (Research and Innovation), Dean of Graduate School, Kuok Group Professor in Nature-Inspired Engineering and Chair Professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering of PolyU, has discovered the mechanoelectrical perception in sea urchin spines. It originates in the spines’ gradient porous structure that generates electrical signals when water flows through it. The team used 3D printing technology to replicate the structure and develop a novel bionic metamaterial sensor.
A research team led by Prof. Wang Zuankai, Associate Vice President (Research and Innovation), Dean of Graduate School, Kuok Group Professor in Nature-Inspired Engineering and Chair Professor of the Department of Mechanical Engineering of PolyU, has discovered the mechanoelectrical perception in sea urchin spines. It originates in the spines’ gradient porous structure that generates electrical signals when water flows through it. The team used 3D printing technology to replicate the structure and develop a novel bionic metamaterial sensor.


The research team found that, in the long-spined sea urchin (Diadema setosum), when a seawater droplet strikes the tip of a spine, the spine rotates rapidly within a second. Electrical measurements revealed that the droplet simulation produced a voltage of about 100 millivolts inside the spine; when the spine is immersed in water, water flow stimulation triggers a voltage of several tens of millivolts. This mechanoelectrical perception was observed even in dead spines, indicating that the mechanism is unrelated to biological cells.

This response originates from the stereom structure of the spine—the porous internal skeleton composed of pores with varying sizes and distributions. These pores exhibit a gradual gradient along the spine from the base to the tip: larger pores and lower solid density at the base, and smaller pores and higher solid density at the tip, forming a bicontinuous gradient porous structure. As water flows through the porous structure, solid-liquid interfacial interaction occurs and the flow exerts shear force on the electric double layer, inducing the separation and redistribution of interfacial charge, which generates a voltage difference. The gradient structure intensifies the interaction between water flow and pore surfaces, resulting in a stronger voltage difference and enhancing the spine's sensing capabilities.

Inspired by these findings, the researchers used vat photopolymerisation 3D printing to create artificial samples from polymer and ceramic materials that resemble the spine's stereom. Experiments showed that the spine-mimicking design produce a voltage output about three times higher and an amplitude about eight times greater than non-gradient designs under water flow stimulation, demonstrating that the key to the mechanoelectrical perception lies in the structure rather than the material. They also constructed a bionic 3D metamaterial mechanoreceptor that is designed in a 3 × 3 array with each unit made of gradient porous material. This mechanoreceptor can record electrical signals in real time underwater and precisely locate the position of water flow impact, without the need for additional electricity.

The research team points out that the gradient porous structure in sea urchin spines enhances signal transmission, thereby improving the precision and sensitivity of the mechanoreceptor. By replicating this structure in different materials, it is possible to extend its application beyond water flow sensing to various types of signals, including those measuring pressure, vibration and electromagnetic waves. This will inspire sensing technologies in multiple fields, such as in relation to its use in brain-computer interfaces to enhance the sensing of brainwaves and neural signals, with tremendous application potential.

Prof. Wang Zuankai said, "Compared to traditional mechanoreceptors, our design excels in manufacturability, structural design flexibility, material versatility, geometric and performance control, and real-time underwater self-sensing. Leveraging gradients of porous materials and 3D printing technologies, we aspire to produce more nature-inspired metamaterial sensors with a range of materials, pore sizes and surface features that support potential applications in many fields."

At the forefront of nature-inspired science and engineering research, Prof. Wang's team has also invented various new materials, including lotus leaf-inspired self-cleaning surfaces capable of rapid water repellency, Araucaria leaves-inspired surfaces that enable self-propelled liquid transport, and anti-icing structures that achieve spontaneous ejection of freezing droplets by replicating the biological mechanism of spore shooting in fungi. He envisions that their research will open up new avenues for the development of nature-inspired materials.

"For natural porous materials, mechanical properties such as strength may not be the primary function, but rather a by-product of complex biomineralisation. Uncovering previously unknown mechanisms that lie beyond a material's traditionally recognised function helps us to more comprehensively understand and fully utilise these natural resources. This is crucial for advancing biomimetic research," he added.

This joint research was co-led by Prof. LU Jian from CityU, and Prof. YAN Chunze and Prof. SU Bin from HUST. The study findings have been published in the international journal Nature.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PolyU sea urchin PolyU discovers sea urchin

Related Contents

PolyU Creates Antibody for Liver Cancer Treatment

PolyU Creates Antibody for Liver Cancer Treatment

PolyU Achieves Research Excellence in Clarivate Rankings

PolyU Achieves Research Excellence in Clarivate Rankings

PolyU Teams and Startups Win Three Innovation Awards at CES 2026

PolyU Teams and Startups Win Three Innovation Awards at CES 2026

PolyU and Quality HealthCare teach bots to bill

PolyU and Quality HealthCare teach bots to bill

PolyU unveils AI model for long video understanding

PolyU unveils AI model for long video understanding

PolyU and Peking University Launch Joint Lab for Medicine–Engineering Innovation

PolyU and Peking University Launch Joint Lab for Medicine–Engineering Innovation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Prudential finds financial wellbeing declines with age across Asia

Prudential finds financial wellbeing declines with age across Asia

Rhenus opens new warehouse facility in Paranaque, Philippines

Rhenus opens new warehouse facility in Paranaque, Philippines

Outstanding Women award nominations open until 30 April

Outstanding Women award nominations open until 30 April

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

Opportunities are real but time-bound

Opportunities are real but time-bound

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020