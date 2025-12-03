Corporate

PERSOL unveils five talent shifts redefining hiring in Taiwan for 2025

December 03, 2025 | 11:30
(0) user say
PERSOL unveils five talent shifts redefining hiring in Taiwan, offering 2025 workforce insights for employers navigating changing labour market dynamics.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - PERSOL has released its Industry Insight Report 2025, revealing an urgent need for employers across Asia Pacific to adapt to a fast-changing talent landscape. With digital and ESG-related skills in short supply, the study finds that employee expectations for flexibility, purpose and growth now outweigh pay as key drivers of career choice, reshaping how organisations attract and retain talent across the region.

2025 talent trends and hiring priorities
2025 talent trends and hiring priorities

Taiwan continues to experience one of the region's tightest labour markets, with unemployment near record lows. Demand for AI, digital transformation and bilingual talent is rising quickly, yet slower employer adaptation is widening capability gaps. Candidates place high value on flexibility and purpose, making hybrid work a critical differentiator.

Based on findings from 12 markets and four core sectors – Manufacturing, Consumer, Professional Services and Supply Chain – the report offers a regional view of how work and workforce priorities are evolving.

APAC's Workforce in Flux

PERSOL's Industry Insights Report 2025 finds that automation, sustainability regulation and demographic change are redefining the labour market across the region.

Employers continue to face widespread skills shortages, with demand for digital, analytical and hybrid capabilities outpacing supply in most major markets. ESG awareness and compliance literacy are becoming increasingly important as organisations respond to growing sustainability expectations.

The report highlights that Generation Z and millennial professionals are reshaping what they value at work, prioritising flexibility, purpose and development opportunities over pay alone. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), Asia and the Pacific remains the world's fastest-growing employment region, underscoring the need for businesses to evolve workforce strategies in line with these shifting expectations.

Elvin Tan, Regional Director and Head of Operations APAC said, "The region's talent economy is at a crossroads. Workforce gaps are no longer just about headcount. They are about adaptability. Employers who balance technology investment with cultural intelligence and purpose-led hiring will emerge stronger in the next cycle."

The Five Talent Shifts Defining the Future of Work

The report identifies five interconnected shifts reshaping how employers hire, engage and compete for talent across Asia Pacific.
  • At the heart of this transformation is the rise of hybrid skills. Digital fluency, AI literacy, and bilingual capability are increasingly prioritised in Taiwan, as employers seek talent who can navigate both technology and strategy.
  • Closely linked to this is the growing importance of sustainability and compliance literacy. As ESG expectations become more deeply embedded in business strategy, roles once limited to sustainability teams are now expanding across finance, operations and supply chain functions.
  • The study also points to a major shift in the employer–employee dynamic, with candidates behaving more like consumers. Jobseekers expect transparency, mobile-first communication and a sense of purpose from the hiring process. Flexibility and values alignment are decisive factors for Taiwan's candidates.
  • These evolving expectations are most visible among younger professionals, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who prioritise flexibility, belonging and personal growth. For many, meaningful work and supportive leadership now matter more than salary alone.
  • The report concludes with a call for deeper collaboration across business, education and government to bridge the widening skills gap. For Taiwan, quicker employer adoption of emerging digital and AI capabilities will be essential to narrowing talent shortages.
Zen Loh, Managing Director & Strategic Business Group Head said, "This report reflects PERSOL's commitment to equipping our clients with data-driven insights that translate into real workforce strategies. We're helping businesses and jobseekers prepare for what's next by understanding the skills, mindsets and motivations shaping the future of work."

Empowering Organisations for What's Next

PERSOL believes that insight is only powerful when it drives action. Across Asia Pacific, the company works alongside organisations to turn workforce intelligence into real progress, helping them attract, develop and retain the people who will shape the next generation of work.

Download the PERSOL Industry Insight Report 2025 at www.persolapac.com/industry-insights-2025 to explore the trends transforming how Asia Pacific works, hires and grows.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By PERSOL

