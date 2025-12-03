PERSOL unveils five talent shifts redefining hiring in Taiwan for 2025

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - PERSOL has released its Industry Insight Report 2025, revealing an urgent need for employers across Asia Pacific to adapt to a fast-changing talent landscape. With digital and ESG-related skills in short supply, the study finds that employee expectations for flexibility, purpose and growth now outweigh pay as key drivers of career choice, reshaping how organisations attract and retain talent across the region.

2025 talent trends and hiring priorities

At the heart of this transformation is the rise of hybrid skills. Digital fluency, AI literacy, and bilingual capability are increasingly prioritised in Taiwan, as employers seek talent who can navigate both technology and strategy.

Closely linked to this is the growing importance of sustainability and compliance literacy. As ESG expectations become more deeply embedded in business strategy, roles once limited to sustainability teams are now expanding across finance, operations and supply chain functions.

The study also points to a major shift in the employer–employee dynamic, with candidates behaving more like consumers. Jobseekers expect transparency, mobile-first communication and a sense of purpose from the hiring process. Flexibility and values alignment are decisive factors for Taiwan's candidates.

These evolving expectations are most visible among younger professionals, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who prioritise flexibility, belonging and personal growth. For many, meaningful work and supportive leadership now matter more than salary alone.

The report concludes with a call for deeper collaboration across business, education and government to bridge the widening skills gap. For Taiwan, quicker employer adoption of emerging digital and AI capabilities will be essential to narrowing talent shortages.

