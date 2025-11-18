Taiwan showcases next-generation AI-powered agile production lines at iREX 2025

TOKYO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Taiwan is set to make a significant impact at the upcoming International Robot Exhibition (iREX 2025). From December 3-6, the Taiwan Robot Pavilion (Booth No. E7-28), strategically located in East Hall 7 of Tokyo Big Sight, will be a central hub for industrial innovation.

This showcase will feature a high-profile product presentation and matchmaking event titled, " From Intelligent Perception to AI-Powered Decisions: Building Next-Generation Agile Production Lines." This theme encapsulates Taiwan's commitment to advancing the next generation of manufacturing technology.

The pavilion will be a confluence of 20 top-tier Taiwanese enterprises, each a specialist in their domain. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with these industry leaders and explore a wide spectrum of cutting-edge solutions. The showcase will cover everything from smart manufacturing and advanced robotics applications to complex system integration and complete factory automation. A special focus will be placed on 12 key exhibitors who will demonstrate the unique strength of Taiwan's industrial ecosystem: the seamless integration of hardware and software supply chains. These companies will present their latest technological breakthroughs, demonstrating the innovation and agility that defines Taiwan's automation sector.

This initiative is more than just a product showcase; it is a strategic mission to foster deep, collaborative partnerships between Japanese and Taiwanese enterprises in the high-stakes robotics industry. The primary objectives are to unlock new international business opportunities and to clearly demonstrate Taiwan's leading position in the global development of smart factories and AI-driven automation.

This entire effort is proudly supported by the " Smart Machinery Overseas Promotion Program," a key initiative of the International Trade Administration (TITA), Ministry of Economic Affairs. The execution of this ambitious pavilion is professionally managed by two of the industry's most respected bodies: the Precision Machinery Research & Development Center (PMC) and the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robotics Association (TAIROA).

All industry professionals and potential partners are invited to visit the Taiwan Robot Pavilion at Booth E7-28 from December 3-6 to witness the future of automation firsthand.