Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam taps into Taiwan’s high-end seafood market with shrimp and basa surge

October 08, 2025 | 18:37
(0) user say
Taiwan is emerging as a highly promising market for Vietnamese seafood, especially shrimp and basa fish, as exports recorded an impressive 18 per cent jump in the first eight months of 2025.

In an article released in early October, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) noted that Taiwan’s growing import demand presents significant opportunities for Vietnamese businesses, especially for key export items such as shrimp and basa fish.

Vietnam taps into Taiwan’s high-end seafood market with shrimp and basa surge
Taiwan’s rising demand for seafood imports is opening major opportunities for Vietnamese businesses

In 2024, Taiwan imported nearly $1.9 billion worth of seafood from 86 countries. Vietnam ranked fourth, accounting for 9 per cent of the market share. The most favoured products included shrimp, salmon, squid, scallops, and halibut.

Taiwan currently ranks among Asia’s largest seafood-consuming markets, with per capita consumption reaching 31.65 kg a year in 2023, far exceeding the global average of 21 kg.

Taiwanese consumers are especially willing to pay premium prices for high-quality seafood, particularly in upscale restaurants, where lobster, crab, and oysters are considered luxury items.

The growth of fine dining, marked by 49 Michelin-starred restaurants, has further fuelled the demand for premium seafood imports.

Vietnam is capitalising effectively on this opportunity. In 2024, seafood exports to Taiwan reached $168 million, making up 1.7 per cent of the country’s total seafood export value.

In the first eight months of 2025 alone, seafood exports to this market surpassed $123 million, up 18 per cent on-year. Shrimp led the growth with a 37 per cent hike, mainly from whiteleg and black tiger shrimp, while basa fish rose by 31 per cent.

Squid and octopus exports, however, fell by 5 per cent, and molluscs dropped sharply by 45 per cent, indicating intense competition in certain segments.

Shrimp and basa fish represent Vietnam’s standout competitive advantages in the Taiwanese market. Taiwan offers favourable pricing, particularly suited for value-added processed products.

However, Vietnamese exporters face strong competition from China, Japan, and Norway, countries with strengths in salmon, squid, and marine fish. In addition, strict quarantine regulations imposed by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration present significant challenges regarding quality control and certification.

To sustainably tap into this market, VASEP recommends that Vietnamese companies focus on core products such as shrimp and basa fish, while developing high-value processed product lines that emphasise freshness, quality, and traceability.

Collaborating with local restaurants and chefs in Taiwan, participating in international food expos, and strictly adhering to food safety standards are also essential strategies to enhance brand credibility.

With positive growth momentum in 2025, Vietnamese seafood has a major opportunity to expand its presence in Taiwan. However, to maintain this advantage, firms must invest in quality, build strong brands, and intensify trade promotion efforts, especially in the high-end culinary segment, to meet the increasingly sophisticated demands of this dynamic market.

Seafood firms push export promotions Seafood firms push export promotions

Vietnam’s seafood exports achieved positive results so far this ye thanks to efforts to reinforce the key markets.
China emerges as Vietnam’s top shrimp importer China emerges as Vietnam’s top shrimp importer

China has overtaken the United States to become the largest importer of Vietnamese shrimp, with import value soaring by 80 per cent in the first half of 2025.
Seafood exporters making tariff-ready adjustments Seafood exporters making tariff-ready adjustments

Vietnam’s seafood industry is navigating a challenging export landscape thanks to tariff-related uncertainties in key markets.

By Anh Duc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
highquality seafood seafood imports Taiwan shrimp pangasius surge premium seafood products Taiwan export market

Related Contents

Seafood exporters making tariff-ready adjustments

Seafood exporters making tariff-ready adjustments

Vietnamese seafood can conquer ASEAN

Vietnamese seafood can conquer ASEAN

Taiwantrade to spotlight award-winning food tech at Food Taipei 2025

Taiwantrade to spotlight award-winning food tech at Food Taipei 2025

Agriculture sector sees robust growth in Q1

Agriculture sector sees robust growth in Q1

Seafood exporters look to mitigate risks

Seafood exporters look to mitigate risks

UK seafood to make a mark in Vietnam

UK seafood to make a mark in Vietnam

Multiple barriers hinder fintech development in Vietnam

Multiple barriers hinder fintech development in Vietnam

Vietnam sets national standards to boost billion-dollar durian trade

Vietnam sets national standards to boost billion-dollar durian trade

Taiwan Cybersecurity Day Returns to Thailand With Solutions for Local Enterprises

Taiwan Cybersecurity Day Returns to Thailand With Solutions for Local Enterprises

Fly to Korea with T’way Air’s Special Taiwan Deal

Fly to Korea with T’way Air’s Special Taiwan Deal

Straits Financial Forum 2025 Brings Taiwan Business Leaders to Xiamen

Straits Financial Forum 2025 Brings Taiwan Business Leaders to Xiamen

Steelmakers shift gears as tariff pressures mount

Steelmakers shift gears as tariff pressures mount

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnamese investors pour nearly $847 million into overseas markets in nine months

Vietnamese investors pour nearly $847 million into overseas markets in nine months

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Vietnam taps into Taiwan’s high-end seafood market with shrimp and basa surge

Vietnam taps into Taiwan’s high-end seafood market with shrimp and basa surge

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020