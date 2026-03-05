Corporate

ACCA urges firms not to delay sustainability reporting over data gaps

March 05, 2026 | 14:59
(0) user say
As sustainability reporting requirements continue to evolve, new guidance from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants stresses that organisations should not be deterred by a lack of hard data, as reasonable estimates can still generate useful information.

Data-related challenges remain among the most significant obstacles preventing organisations from producing reliable sustainability information. In response, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) released a new report "Sustainability reporting: working with estimates" on February 25, which provides practical guidance on how sustainability information can be created when data is incomplete, uncertain, or unavailable.

The report notes that many organisations are currently working with imperfect data as they attempt to develop sustainability disclosures. When hard figures are not available, organisations may rely on reasonable and supportable information to make assumptions about present or future situations, enabling them to guide decisions and continue the reporting process.

Aaron Saw, head of Corporate Reporting Insights - Financial at ACCA, said sustainability reporting requirements were still evolving and globally accepted measurement methodologies for sustainability information have yet to be established.

“As sustainability reporting requirements are still evolving, and globally accepted measurement methodologies for sustainability information have not been established, this guide provides valuable support to organisations everywhere as they begin the reporting process,” he said.

ACCA urges firms not to delay sustainability reporting over data gaps

The report also explores current approaches used to estimate sustainability information for present situations. These include the use of third-party data or proxy data, as well as deriving sustainability data from financial data and other related sources.

At the same time, organisations are taking steps to improve the quality of sustainability data by ensuring staff understand why they are collecting data, designing systems and processes to collect sustainability data, integrating systems and processes as much as possible, implementing processes and controls, and collaborating with the value chain.

While organisations should continue pursuing reliable sustainability data through direct measurement, ACCA notes that estimates are sometimes necessary given uncertainty and the evolving understanding of what needs to be measured. In the absence of high-quality data, the iterative improvement of estimates can provide a practical way to create decision-useful sustainability information.

“Reasonable estimates do not undermine the usefulness of sustainability information if they are accurately described and clearly explained. Over time, these estimates should be revised to produce more decision-useful information as knowledge of sustainability topics improves, assumptions are refined, systems and processes are strengthened, and better-quality data becomes available,” the report said.

ACCA builds new generation of financial leaders in Vietnam ACCA builds new generation of financial leaders in Vietnam

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) celebrated its New Member Ceremony on October 13 and 14 in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, highlighting the theme “Legacy of Leadership”.
Vietnam’s audit frontier in the age of AI technology Vietnam’s audit frontier in the age of AI technology

As Vietnam rises as one of ASEAN’s AI frontrunners, the national auditing industry stands at a defining crossroads where technology meets human judgment and innovation demands integrity. Talking to VIR’s Hazy Tran, ACCA’s global president Ayla Majid shared that the future of public auditing and public financial management will belong to those who balance intelligence with ethics.
Global partnerships key to Vietnam’s IFC development Global partnerships key to Vietnam’s IFC development

As ASEAN attracts growing global capital, the race to develop credible international financial centres is intensifying, with Vietnam’s ambitions – supported by policy reform and international partnerships – drawing particular attention. Ren Varma, ACCA’s regional head for Mainland Southeast Asia, highlights the country’s strengths and key priorities for success.

By Hazy Tran

sustainability reporting Financial leaders Certified Accountants Sustainability information Reporting requirements

