Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New initiative tre100 bridges Taiwanese firms and global RE100

December 23, 2025 | 10:48
(0) user say
The programme aims to help local companies align with international renewable energy commitment standards.

TAIPEI, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global renewable electricity initiative, RE100, requires participating companies to consume at least 0.1 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity per year. However, most companies in Taiwan fall below this threshold and are therefore unable to demonstrate their renewable electricity commitments and achievements on an internationally recognized platform. To address this gap, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER) has established tre100 an initiative that enables companies of all sizes and sectors in Taiwan to commit to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2050.

Led by CIER, the official RE100 Local Campaign Partner in Taiwan, tre100 follows the same technical criteria and reporting standards as RE100 but removes the minimum electricity-use requirement. This allows Taiwanese companies to credibly disclose their renewable electricity progress and align with international expectations, regardless of company size.

Tre100 is particularly valuable for suppliers within global supply chains. As multinational corporations increasingly require their suppliers to use renewable electricity, and prioritize partnerships with companies that can demonstrate such commitments, smaller suppliers often face challenges in proving their progress without affiliation to a recognized initiative. The lack of a credible reporting framework can put Taiwanese suppliers and non-large energy users at a disadvantage when competing for international clients.

At the official launch of tre100 on December 12, Tze-Luen Lin, Deputy Executive Director of the Executive Yuan's Energy and Carbon Reduction Office, noted that tre100 will help improve business negotiations for suppliers by providing transparent and standardized reporting. Han-Chang Hsieh, Deputy Director-General of the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection, also expressed support for tre100, highlighting its role as a verification tool that international clients can rely on when assessing Taiwanese companies.

CIER is well positioned to lead tre100, having served as RE100's Local Campaign Partner for more than six years. Through its close collaboration with Climate Group, CIER has published three RE100 Taiwan Reports, which have become key reference materials on Taiwan's renewable electricity market for both domestic and international stakeholders.

The first companies to join tre100 include Gudeng, FSP and SUSS. At the launch event, these firms emphasized the importance of having a dedicated platform to clearly communicate their renewable electricity targets and progress to global partners.

Tre100 represents a significant step toward expanding renewable electricity commitments beyond large energy users to include the majority of Taiwanese companies. By aligning with RE100 standards and reporting practices, tre100 is expected to accelerate Taiwan's renewable energy transition while strengthening the global competitiveness of its members.

By PR Newswire

Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
RE100 Taiwan Renewable energy commitment Renewable electricity progress

Related Contents

Taiwan pioneers early kidney disease annual report in Asia Pacific

Taiwan pioneers early kidney disease annual report in Asia Pacific

PERSOL unveils five talent shifts redefining hiring in Taiwan for 2025

PERSOL unveils five talent shifts redefining hiring in Taiwan for 2025

Taiwan showcases next-generation AI-powered agile production lines at iREX 2025

Taiwan showcases next-generation AI-powered agile production lines at iREX 2025

Vietnam taps into Taiwan’s high-end seafood market with shrimp and basa surge

Vietnam taps into Taiwan’s high-end seafood market with shrimp and basa surge

Multiple barriers hinder fintech development in Vietnam

Multiple barriers hinder fintech development in Vietnam

Taiwan Cybersecurity Day Returns to Thailand With Solutions for Local Enterprises

Taiwan Cybersecurity Day Returns to Thailand With Solutions for Local Enterprises

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

Realty One Group expands global footprint with new locations

Realty One Group expands global footprint with new locations

Temu signs Australian safety pledge for consumer protection

Temu signs Australian safety pledge for consumer protection

VIA Labs expands portfolio with industrial grade USB hub controllers

VIA Labs expands portfolio with industrial grade USB hub controllers

GOTF 2025 reaches climax with finals and semi finals

GOTF 2025 reaches climax with finals and semi finals

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

A tipping point for digital and hybrid wealth management in Vietnam

A tipping point for digital and hybrid wealth management in Vietnam

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

Generation Essentials SPAC closes 150 million dollar IPO

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

HCLSoftware to acquire Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020