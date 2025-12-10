Corporate

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities

December 10, 2025 | 14:18
Pernod Ricard Vietnam has donated VND1 billion ($40,000) to the Vietnam Fatherland Front to support communities in Central and Central Highlands provinces devastated by recent floods.

The relief fund will be directed to three of the hardest-hit localities, Daklak, Khanh Hoa, and Gia Lai, to help rebuild lives and restore livelihoods.

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities
Pernod Ricard Vietnam presenting the donation to the Vietnam Fatherland Front

The support will be directed under the coordination of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to ensure effective distribution.

Speaking at the ceremony, Olivier Fages, managing director of Pernod Ricard Vietnam, expressed heartfelt concern for affected families.

“Pernod Ricard has always placed social responsibility at the heart of our values ​​and is committed to standing with communities, especially in times of hardship. We hope this contribution will help ease the burden and enable families to recover and stabilise their lives,” he said.

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities
Pernod Ricard and representatives of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee discuss relief efforts

With 15 years of operations in Vietnam, Pernod Ricard is not only a global leader in wines and spirits production and distribution, but also an active contributor to community initiatives. Founded in Paris in 1975, the group now operates in over 160 countries and territories worldwide.

With its commitment to society, Pernod Ricard Vietnam has actively participated in numerous sustainability and social responsibility efforts, while continuously taking the lead in supporting communities through challenges such as disaster relief and livelihood assistance.

Pernod Ricard Vietnam supports flood-hit localities
Pernod Ricard Vietnam engages in numerous community support initiatives

Reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, Trinh Thi Van Giang, head of corporate affairs, S&R, and communications, emphasised the company's dedication to partnering with the Vietnamese government in community support programmes.

She shared that Pernod Ricard Vietnam has also donated $1,000 to the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Khanh Hoa, joining forces with EuroCham Vietnam, and is implementing plans to assist employees' families affected by the floods to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

As recovery efforts continue, the path ahead for flood-hit regions remains challenging. Collective action from businesses and communities is essential to help families restore their livelihoods. Contributions like Pernod Ricard Vietnam's not only provide financial relief but also reflect compassion and a shared determination to overcome adversity.

Pernod Ricard Vietnam joins hands nationally for community event Pernod Ricard Vietnam joins hands nationally for community event

Responsib'All Day, an annual event organized by premium spirits major Pernod Ricard Group on June 15, saw the participation of 18,500 employees worldwide.
Pernod Ricard supports northern regions affected by Typhoon Yagi Pernod Ricard supports northern regions affected by Typhoon Yagi

Pernod Ricard Vietnam Co., Ltd. donated VND1 billion ($41,600) to Vietnam Fatherland Front on September 25 to support northern localities severely impacted by Typhoon Yagi.
Pernod Ricard contributes to fight against COVID-19 pandemic Pernod Ricard contributes to fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Pernod Ricard has handed over thousands of N-95 masks and protective suits worth more than $55,000 to local health facilities, contributing to Vietnam's campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Ha Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Pernod Ricard Vietnam Central Highlands Vietnam Vietnam Fatherland Front Recent floods Flood-Hit Localities

