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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam's first aluminium electrolysis project to start this quarter

April 21, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Vietnam's first aluminium electrolysis project, located in Lam Dong province, is forecasted to begin operation in the second quarter with an annual capacity of 150,000 tonnes.
Vietnam's first aluminium electrolysis project to start this quarter
Vietnam's first aluminium electrolysis project will start operation in this quarter

Tran Hong Quan Metallurgical Co., Ltd., the investor of the Dak Nong Aluminium Electrolysis Plant project, made the announcement at the site inspection of the leadership of Lam Dong People’s Committee on April 20.

By the first quarter of 2027, Phase 2 will be completed, increasing the total capacity to 300,000 tonnes per year. Phase 3 is expected to begin operation in Q3/2027, reaching a designed capacity of 450,000 tonnes per cent year.

The construction of the plant has been under construction since 2015, with all necessary legal procedures completed. The plant is the final stage of the bauxite mining, alumina processing and aluminium metal production industrial chain.

Covering an area of ​​approximately 129 hectares, the venture is being built in Nhan Co Industrial Park, Nhan Co commune, with a total investment of over VND18 trillion (US$720 million).

According to the investor's report, the company completed the construction segment, handed over the facility and supporting segments. In addition, it recruited the first 100 key employees to operate the plant, and the number will increase to 600 by year-end.

During the site inspection, Chairman of Lam Dong People's Committee Ho Van Muoi said, "It is the first aluminium electrolysis plant in Vietnam. Once completed, it will contribute to the province's state budget. The company must continue focusing on ensuring technical requirements when the plant goes into operation, minimising incidents, especially regarding power supply."

The chairman requested that departments, agencies and localities strengthen coordination and resolve pending difficulties, especially land clearance, creating stronger conditions for effective operations.

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Japan's Showa Aluminum Can inaugrates third plant in Vietnam Japan's Showa Aluminum Can inaugrates third plant in Vietnam

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By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
Lam Dong Aluminium electrolysis plant Nhan Co

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