Fugro extends MoU with PTSC G&S to support offshore wind growth

January 14, 2026 | 15:59
(0) user say
Vietnam’s offshore wind (OSW) ambitions are driving rising demand for high-quality marine data to support energy development. Fugro and PTSC Geos and Subsea Services are expanding their long-standing partnership to help meet that need.
Fugro extends MoU with PTSC G&S to support offshore wind growth

On January 14, Fugro extended its MoU with PTSC Geos and Subsea Services (PTSC G&S), a branch of Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation, to meet Vietnam’s rising demand for geophysical, geotechnical, and metocean data services.

Under the additional two-year agreement, Fugro’s full range of marine site characterisation services, combined with PTSC G&S’ local survey capabilities, will support both Vietnam’s oil and gas industry and the country’s growing OSW sector.

The extended MoU marks a new milestone in the partnership between Fugro and PTSC G&S, which was first established in 2011. It also reflects both parties’ commitment to contributing to Vietnam’s developing OSW industry and its ambitious targets outlined in Power Development Plan VIII, published in 2023.

These targets include an initial goal of approximately 6GW of OSW capacity by 2030, rising to between 70GW and 91.5GW by 2050, a scale considered critical for Vietnam to achieve its carbon neutrality target by 2050.

“With over three decades of experience serving the Vietnamese and wider Asian market, we’re pleased to be extending our agreement with Fugro so we can carry on delivering comprehensive geophysical, geotechnical and metocean surveys to our valued clients across Vietnam’s energy industry,” said Truong Tuan Nghia, PTSC G&S director.

Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s regional strategic sales and marketing director, said, “Vietnam holds tremendous potential for OSW power and, after over a decade of working here with our local partner, PTSC G&S, we’re thrilled to be unlocking Geo-data insights to now help develop Vietnam’s OSW market.”

Denmark's CIP ties up with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind Denmark's CIP ties up with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind

Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its CI GMF II Cooperatief UA fund, signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind ventures on August 22.
Offshore wind, hydrogen, and storage offer Vietnam path to regional renewables giant Offshore wind, hydrogen, and storage offer Vietnam path to regional renewables giant

Vietnam is emerging as a clean energy frontrunner in Asia, with key technologies such as offshore wind (OSW), battery storage, and green hydrogen offering vast potential to power this transition, strengthen energy security, and unlock export opportunities.
REE granted marine survey rights for 10GW Nam Bo OSW project REE granted marine survey rights for 10GW Nam Bo OSW project

Vietnam is taking another step towards expanding its offshore wind ambitions, as the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) has approved a new marine survey area for potential large-scale development.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
offshore wind PTSC G&S PDP8

