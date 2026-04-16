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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pacifico Energy obtains survey licence for offshore wind venture

April 16, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Pacifico Energy on April 14 announced that the company is expanding its energy infrastructure footprint in Vietnam with a site survey licence for a 500MW offshore wind project.
Pacifico Energy obtains survey licence for offshore wind venture
Photo: Shutterstock

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment issued a decision authorising a site survey assessment for a 500MW offshore wind project in greater Ho Chi Minh City. The licence is one of the first to be granted to a foreign developer under new regulations.

The venture will strengthen Vietnam’s energy security and support its economic growth targets, while also promoting the shared national security interests of the US and Vietnam, aligned with the US-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Pacifico welcomes the opportunity to work closely with Vietnamese authorities and industry stakeholders to create an enabling regulatory framework that will ensure the successful development of Vietnam’s offshore wind resources," the company said.

It is one of the few US energy companies to have developed commercial-scale energy ventures in Vietnam, with a 40MW solar farm in Lam Dong and a 30MW wind farm in Vinh Long.

Pacifico is a leading US energy infrastructure developer, owner, and operator in the Asia-Pacific region, with over 1.5GW of projects in operation and $5 billion of capital deployed in Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, and billions more in the pipeline, including a 3.2GW offshore wind venture in South Korea.

Pacifico Energy eyes major wind energy investments in Vietnam Pacifico Energy eyes major wind energy investments in Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Nate Franklin, chairman of Pacifico Energy Group from the United States, on March 12 to discuss wind power projects.
Pacifico Energy Vietnam secures $28.5 million financing for wind farm venture Pacifico Energy Vietnam secures $28.5 million financing for wind farm venture

Pacifico Energy Vietnam (PEV), the Vietnam-based development platform of Pacifico Energy Group (PEG), on August 27 announced the closing of up to $28.5 million in senior debt financing from VietinBank for its utility-scale Sunpro Wind Farm.
Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Pacifico Energy Vietnam (PEV), the Vietnam-based development platform of US-based Pacifico Energy Group (PEG) on January 9 announced the commencement of commercial operations at its Sunpro Wind Farm (Sunpro) in Vinh Long province in the Mekong Delta.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Pacifico Energy Vietnam offshore wind project energy infrastructure footprint wind power projects wind farm venture site survey license

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