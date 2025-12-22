Alpro launches 2026 Health and Habit Calendar for families

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 - Although wellness conversations are rising, many Malaysians still struggle with consistent daily self-care. According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2019, 54.4% of Malaysian adults are overweight or obese, highlighting widespread lifestyle-related health risks linked to poor diet, inactivity, and inconsistent preventive care. As healthcare costs continue to increase and lifestyle-driven diseases become more common, practical and preventive self-care at home has never been more crucial.

In response to this growing need, Alpro Group Malaysia (parent company of Alpro Pharmacy, Malaysia’s largest prescription pharmacy chain) today launched the 2026 Health & Habit Calendar, a nationwide self-care education initiative developed to bring simple, credible, and actionable health guidance into Malaysian households throughout the year.



Drawing from daily patient engagements across Alpro’s nationwide network, this calendar compiles real-world self-care gaps frequently observed by pharmacists. It further includes insights curated together with family doctors, nutritionists, and dietitians to ensure each habit is both practical and medically credible.



The 2026 Health & Habit Calendar covers five key foundations of daily wellbeing like nutrition: healthier everyday food choices; rest: better sleep routines and fatigue reduction; movement: simple physical activities suitable for all ages; emotional Wellbeing: stress management and mindful practices; preventive care: small reminders that reduce long-term health risks.



The cover of the calendar presents easy-to-follow habits designed to support gradual, sustainable lifestyle improvement, making self-care more achievable for Malaysian families.



“Most people only start thinking about their health after something goes wrong, and as pharmacists, we see this every day,” said Pharmacist Lim En Ni, Chief Pharmacist and Engagement Director of Alpro Group. “This calendar brings self-care earlier into daily life. When families practice small habits consistently, it can significantly reduce long-term health risks.”



Beyond health education, the initiative also embodies a strong social mission. 100% of proceeds from the 2026 Health & Habit Calendar will be donated to the Alpro Foundation’s Growing Stars Project, providing educational opportunities for underprivileged children nationwide. Each calendar purchased directly contributes to improving both community health and children’s access to education.



The 2026 Health & Habit Calendar is now available for purchase online via Alpro OneClick: https://bit.ly/Alpro-2026-HealthandHabitCalendar . Customers may also receive the calendar with a minimum spend of RM288 at any Alpro subsidiary, including Alpro Pharmacy, Alpro Sugi Pharmacy, Alpro OptiSaver, and Alpro Baby. Members of the public, organisations, and corporate partners are encouraged to support this initiative and help make preventive self-care a visible, daily habit in Malaysian homes. Hashtag: #Alpro

