Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Gennaker offshore wind farm secures construction permit

December 22, 2025 | 10:03
(0) user say
The project has received official approval to begin construction and eventual operations in the Baltic Sea.
HAMBURG, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 19 December 2025 -
  • Skyborn's Gennaker offshore wind farm, located in the German Baltic Sea, has received its state planning approval
  • Decision opens the route to FID and the start of construction activities, with scheduled commissioning in 2028
  • The Gennaker offshore wind farm, the is currently the largest project in the German Baltic Sea and will provide green electricity equivalent to the usage of approximately one million households per year
Skyborn Renewables' (Skyborn) permit application for its 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm, located in the German Baltic Sea and with a commissioning target date of 2028, has been approved on 16 December by the State Office for Agriculture and Environment in Stralsund, Western Pomerania.

The permit is handed-over to Skyborn today by the Ministry of Climate Protection, Agriculture and Environment Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in Rostock. This achievement enables Skyborn to proceed to an anticipated Final Investment Decision (FID) in summer 2026, with construction planned to take place over a period of two years and commissioning in 2028.

Once operational, the Gennaker offshore wind farm will add up to 976.5 MW to Germany's total renewable energy capacity and generate annually green electricity of 4TWh, equal to the annual consumption of approximately one million households.

"We are delighted to present Skyborn with the approval from the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania for the Gennaker offshore wind farm today. The approval includes the highest environmental standards and ensures that the project will be constructed and operated in an environmentally friendly manner. The location in the priority area for offshore wind is particularly well suited for the planned use. The project is a flagship project for the German Baltic Sea and the federal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania," says Minister Dr. Backhaus.

"Skyborn's ambition and intention is clear. To deliver and operate high-quality projects in stable, viable markets based on existing, reliable technology. Gennaker is a good example of how green electricity from offshore wind, with its high availability, can further strengthen the security and diversity of our energy mix. With its decisions, the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is demonstrating its intention to establish itself as an excellent investment location, both nationally and internationally.," says Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO.

"With permission now granted, we are in an excellent position to move through FID and into the construction phase of what is set to be one of Germany's largest offshore wind farms, supporting long-term local employment and a building a more secure, more sustainable energy supply. We are excited about the progress we have made so far, and look forward to the next important stages of this major project", says Lars Muck, Project Director.

The issued permit allows for the construction and operation of 63 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of the state-of-the-art 15 MW class, an amendment to the previous plan for a larger number of smaller WTGs (approved in 2019 and 2024). The new permit also foresees an increase of the maximum capacity (incl. power boost) from 927.0 MW to 976.5 MW, without any change in the total footprint of the offshore wind farm.

Located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the Gennaker offshore wind farm area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea. Skyborn secured the initial permit for the Gennaker offshore wind farm site in May 2019 and retains exclusive rights for the site development.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit: www.skybornrenewables.com

By Skyborn Renewables GmbH

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Gennaker offshore wind farm Construction permit State planning approval

Related Contents

Construction permit eradication warrants framework

Construction permit eradication warrants framework

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Vantage Markets recognised for threat intelligence collaboration

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

Jacobio licenses pan KRAS inhibitor to AstraZeneca

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

T MAXIMUM CAR T therapy clears FDA for phase II trial

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Telix provides updates on precision medicine pipeline

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020