Nexif Ratch Energy approved for 143 MW wind power plant in Gia Lai

Nguyen Tu Cong Hoang, Vice Chairman of Gia Lai People’s Committee, has approved the results of the investor selection process for the Van Canh Binh Dinh wind power plant, with the company meeting all conditions to move forward.

The plant will occupy nearly 49 hectares of land on a long-term basis and about 5.2 ha temporarily in Canh Lien commune, Van Canh district. It is scheduled for completion within 36 months of investor approval.

Valued at over VND5.7 trillion ($216.6 million), the venture will have a designed capacity of 143 MW and multiple wind turbines, producing around 392 million kWh of electricity annually to supply local communities and industries with clean energy.

Gia Lai People’s Committee gave its approval on June 9, with investors invited to register for project implementation between June 25 and July 26. Registration results were announced in early August.

In March last year, Binh Dinh (now merged with Gia Lai) signed an MoU for the development of the Nexif Ratch Binh Dinh 150 MW onshore wind initiative in Van Canh district during the Binh Dinh Investment Conference. Following the MoU, Nexif Ratch Energy installed a meteorological mast the following May to assess the site’s wind potential, with initial findings showing very promising conditions.

