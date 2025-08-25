Corporate

Nexif Ratch Energy approved for 143 MW wind power plant in Gia Lai

August 25, 2025 | 18:15
(0) user say
Singapore-headquartered Nexif Ratch Energy has received the nod from Gia Lai People’s Committee to implement the Van Canh Binh Dinh wind power plant with a capacity of 143 MW and 26 wind turbines.
Nexif Ratch Energy approved for 143 MW wind power plant in Gia Lai

Nguyen Tu Cong Hoang, Vice Chairman of Gia Lai People’s Committee, has approved the results of the investor selection process for the Van Canh Binh Dinh wind power plant, with the company meeting all conditions to move forward.

The plant will occupy nearly 49 hectares of land on a long-term basis and about 5.2 ha temporarily in Canh Lien commune, Van Canh district. It is scheduled for completion within 36 months of investor approval.

Valued at over VND5.7 trillion ($216.6 million), the venture will have a designed capacity of 143 MW and multiple wind turbines, producing around 392 million kWh of electricity annually to supply local communities and industries with clean energy.

Gia Lai People’s Committee gave its approval on June 9, with investors invited to register for project implementation between June 25 and July 26. Registration results were announced in early August.

In March last year, Binh Dinh (now merged with Gia Lai) signed an MoU for the development of the Nexif Ratch Binh Dinh 150 MW onshore wind initiative in Van Canh district during the Binh Dinh Investment Conference. Following the MoU, Nexif Ratch Energy installed a meteorological mast the following May to assess the site’s wind potential, with initial findings showing very promising conditions.

Nexif Ratch Energy signs an MoU for wind power in Binh Dinh

Nexif Ratch Energy, a top renewable energy independent power producer in Southeast Asia, has signed an MoU with and the central province of Binh Dinh for the development of a 150MW onshore wind project in Van Canh district.
Nexif Ratch Energy inks MoU with Khanh Hoa DPI on wind power project

On November 26, Nexif Ratch Energy signed a MoU with Khanh Hoa Department of Planning and Investment to collaborate for the development of the 102MW Nexif Energy Khanh Hoa 1 Wind Power Project.
Nexif Ratch Energy advances 80MW Ben Tre Wind Power Plant project

Nexif Ratch Energy has reached a key milestone in the development of its 80MW Ben Tre Wind Power Plant project.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Gia Lai People Nexif Ratch Energy Binh Dinh Wind

