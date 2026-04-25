GS E&C, FPT partner on data centre and smart city solutions

The agreement was announced on April 24, with the partnership focusing on large-scale data centres in key regions of the country. Initial capacity will be several tens of megawatts, with expansion planned in phases to meet growing demand for AI and cloud services.

With more than 20 years of experience in data centres and end-to-end capabilities spanning development, construction, and operation, GS E&C will combine its infrastructure expertise with FPT’s ICT, cloud, and digital platform capabilities.

GS E&C and FPT will also collaborate on smart city solutions, including intelligent transportation, smart energy management, public safety platforms, and AI- and the Internet of Things-based urban infrastructure.

“This collaboration with FPT Group represents a meaningful step towards supporting Vietnam’s digital transformation through data centre and smart city development,” said GS E&C CEO Yoonhong Huh. “GS E&C will lead project development and execution, leveraging its expertise in data centre design and construction as well as integrated smart city infrastructure solutions, while working closely with FPT’s ICT and digital platform capabilities.”

"The partnership would pursue a pragmatic, phased approach, starting from an initial tens of megawatts scale and potentially expanding in line with market demand. Through this cooperation, we aim to build mutual trust and create tangible value and job opportunities for both Vietnam and Korea," he said.

“The partnership between FPT and GS E&C reflects the growing strategic alignment between Vietnam and South Korea, grounded in the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership in technology and infrastructure development. With our AI-first strategy and AI-augmented workforce, FPT is committed to contributing our technology capabilities to strengthen long-term digital capacity, advance technology transfer, and deepen cross-border cooperation between the two markets,” said Ha Minh Tuan, CEO of FPT Korea, FPT Corporation.

Furthermore, GS E&C also signed a separate MoU with BIDV, to support financing for its development and smart city projects in Vietnam.

Through these partnerships, GS E&C aims to strengthen its presence in Vietnam’s digital infrastructure market and expand future growth engines in AI infrastructure, smart cities, and digital transformation.

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