FPT and CAC Holdings announce new joint venture in Japan

FPT Corporation and CAC Holdings - one of Japan’s leading IT service providers - has recently announced a joint venture (JV) to establish UPSTRIDE JSC focusing on building, operating, and monitoring IT infrastructure, as well as deploying and developing technology products.

The collaboration is expected to leverage the combined strengths in technology, expert workforce, product-service ecosystems, and global partner networks of both parties to effectively capture opportunities in Japan and the ASEAN region.

Under the agreement, FPT and CAC Holdings will establish UPSTRIDE JSC in Tokyo, Japan, with CAC Holdings and FPT holding 51 per cent and 49 per cent stake, respectively.

FPT and CAC Holdings establish UPSTRIDE JSC to drive regional digital transformation.

This model maximises the complementary strengths between FPT’s deep technological capabilities and large-scale engineering resources, and CAC Holdings’ more than 60 years of experience in the Japanese market.

UPSTRIDE will focus on three strategic pillars: expanding and commercialising FPT’s products and solutions in Japan; building and delivering comprehensive IT infrastructure services (including operations, monitoring, and technical support) leveraging combined resources from Vietnam and Japan; and developing new areas such as GPU cloud services and semiconductor-related businesses, aligned with FPT’s long-term technology strategy.

Ryota Nishimori, president and representative director of CAC Holdings, described UPSTRIDE as a ‘global circulation of technology and talent'

Ryota Nishimori, president and representative director of CAC Holdings Corporation, expressed pleasure over the establishment of the joint venture in partnership with FPT Corporation.

"Over the past 60 years, the CAC Group has built a strong technological foundation and customer base in Japan’s IT market. This joint venture represents a ‘global circulation of technology and talent,’ combining our accumulated business expertise with FPT Group’s strength in its abundant IT human resources. With the aspiration embodied in the name ‘UPSTRIDE,’ we look forward to working together with the FPT to create new value,” he said.

Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of FPT Corporation, expressed his expectations for their deal

Nguyen Van Khoa, CEO of FPT Corporation, stated that after more than two decades of presence in Japan, FPT had become one of the largest foreign-invested technology enterprises in the market, affirming its pioneering position in Japan’s technology value chain.

“I believe that with our capabilities in research, development, and mastery of strategic technologies, the Made-by-FPT ecosystem addressing diverse digital transformation needs across key sectors, combined with CAC Holdings’ deep understanding of the Japanese market and global partner network, we will jointly deliver internationally standardised technology products and services to Japan and ASEAN,” he said.

The partnership between FPT and CAC Holdings aims to meet the growing demand for digital transformation in Japan and ASEAN.

According to Mordor Intelligence, Japan’s digital transformation market is projected to reach $236.48 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 24.9 per cent from 2025-2030.

As IT systems become increasingly complex, Japanese businesses are shifting from self-operated models to managed services to ensure performance, security, and cost optimisation.

At the same time, Japan considers semiconductors a strategic pillar of its digital economy and technological security.

The Japanese government aims to increase domestic chip revenue to approximately $250 billion by 2040, multiple times its current level, to meet growing demand from AI, data centres, and smart automotive industries.

Meanwhile, IT infrastructure management services, semiconductor ecosystem development, and AI are among FPT’s core strengths.

In IMS, FPT provides end-to-end monitoring and management services across IT infrastructure, application platforms, and information security, serving hundreds of large enterprises and multinational clients in Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, China, and the United States.

In response to cloud computing trends, FPT has also launched Cloud Managed Services to help businesses build secure, internationally standardised cloud operating platforms.

FPT has established two AI factories in Vietnam and Japan. The ‘Made by FPT’ AI ecosystem currently includes more than 80 products.

In semiconductors, FPT has over a decade of experience, developing a comprehensive ecosystem covering design, packaging, testing, and training, with a focus on power and power management chips.

At the end of 2025, FPT delivered its first commercial batch of power chips to a leading Japanese electronics company through Restar, a major electronics distributor in Japan.

Recently, FPT also established Vietnam’s first semiconductor testing and packaging factory, fully operated by Vietnamese engineers.

Founded in 1966, CAC Holdings is a leading technology group in Japan with 22 member companies and nearly 5,000 employees. The company has expanded internationally to markets including the United States, Europe, China, and across Asia.

FPT is a global technology corporation, actively investing in five strategic technologies: Quantum AI, cybersecurity, UAV, data, and railway technologies.

In 2025, FPT recorded revenue of $2.66 billion, with over 54,000 employees across 30 countries and territories. In Japan, FPT currently has 5,000 employees working at 18 offices and R&D centres nationwide, along with more than 15,000 global experts dedicated to the Japanese market, providing technology services and solutions to over 450 clients.

FPT exports first chip shipment to Japan Tech major FPT Corporation has delivered its first commercial shipment of power chips to a Japanese electronics corporation through Restar Corporation, a Japanese trading company for semiconductors and electronic components.