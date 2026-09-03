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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MyRepublic launches Hyperpeer gaming acceleration service in Singapore and Malaysia

September 03, 2026 | 11:12
(0) user say
Telecommunications provider MyRepublic introduced the Hyperpeer network acceleration platform to optimize online connection stability for competitive video game users across Singapore and Malaysia.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2026 – MyRepublic announced the launch of Hyperpeer, a Game Acceleration Service for gamers in Singapore and Malaysia. The service is open to gamers regardless of which internet service provider they use. Hyperpeer optimises gaming-related routing for supported online games, helping to deliver an enhanced gaming experience with up to 30% reduction in ping.

Hyperpeer, a Game Acceleration Service for gamers.

Hyperpeer, a Game Acceleration Service for gamers.

A 24-month subscription to Hyperpeer is also included with MyRepublic's GAMER+ Broadband Plans, further strengthening the company's commitment to meeting the increasing needs of the gaming community.

Hyperpeer

Available as a standalone subscription, Hyperpeer automatically optimises routing by selecting the shortest available route to the game server, helping deliver lower latency, packet loss and jitter. With its private network dedicated exclusively to gaming traffic and not shared with other bandwidth-intensive activities such as video streaming, large downloads or file transfers, the service is designed to ensure dedicated gaming performance without compromise.

Gamers can enjoy a seamless experience with one-click connection and automatic route optimisation by downloading a lightweight desktop application designed with low PC requirements in mind. Customers can also access round-the-clock assistance through Hyperpeer's dedicated 24/7 helpdesk.

Hyperpeer is available at an introductory price of S$6.90 per month (usual price: S$9.90 per month) for the first 100 customers. Following the launch, MyRepublic will continue to enhance the service with more supported games, new features, regular updates, network expansion and optimisation, and with more supported countries to be added in 2027.

Gamers are also welcome to request the games they would like to be included as part of upcoming enhancements. To do that, they can simply do so via the Hyperpeer website.

MyRepublic's GAMER+ Broadband Plans

Hyperpeer has also been added to MyRepublic's newly launched GAMER+ broadband plans, further enhancing the ultra-low latency gaming experience enabled by the current custom network routing of optimised routes MyRepublic GAMER broadband users are familiar with.

This follows the recent launch of the Dreamcore x MyRepublic RTX5060Ti Gaming PC, the ASUS T1 RTX 5070 Graphics Card Bundle, and a refresh of gaming routers, as MyRepublic continues to enhance its propositions to better serve the gaming community.

"With the launch of Hyperpeer and our new GAMER+ proposition, we are redefining the gaming connectivity landscape. While we continue to enhance our GAMER plans, we also recognise that gamers deserve great experiences regardless of who their internet provider is. That's why we're introducing solutions that benefit gamers across Singapore, including Malaysia, and eventually the wider region. Our ambition is to make a better gaming experiences more accessible and continue supporting the community we've proudly championed since day one." said Lawrence Chan, Managing Director and Chief AI Officer, MyRepublic.

Get started

New users can activate a complimentary 7-day free trial before selecting a subscription plan with an early bird launch special promo currently ongoing.

Visit https://hyperpeer.net to create an account, start your free trial, and discover the MyRepublic gaming experience.

https://myrepublic.net/sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By MyRepublic Broadband Pte Ltd

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
MyRepublic Hyperpeer Game Acceleration Service

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