Robo.ai shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at extraordinary meeting

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) (the "Company"), a UAE-based, U.S.-listed company, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval as set forth in the notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders dated September 8, 2026 has been adopted at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates today.

After the adoption of the proposed resolutions, (i) the Company's authorized share capital is increased to US$4,000,000, divided into 2,000,000,000 shares comprising 250,000,000 Class A ordinary shares and 1,750,000,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.002 per share, and (ii) the sixth amended and restated memorandum and articles of association are adopted.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "likely to," "challenges," and similar statements. Robo.ai may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Robo.ai's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Robo.ai's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Robo.ai's limited operating history in its current business; Robo.ai's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; Robo.ai's ability to compete successfully; Robo.ai's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; and changes in customer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Robo.ai's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Robo.ai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.