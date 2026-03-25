MyRepublic hosts Card Con 2 trading card convention in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 – Following the success of its inaugural event, MyRepublic today announced the return of Card Con 2, Singapore’s premier trading card convention dedicated to celebrating the rapidly growing world of Trading Card Games (TCGs), collectibles, and geek culture.Taking place from 28 - 29 March 2026, at Suntec City Convention Centre, Hall 405 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, Card Con 2 will bring together collectors, players, retailers, and enthusiasts from across the region for two days of tournaments, on-stage events, TCG activities, and collectible discovery.After welcoming more than 50 exhibitors and thousands of attendees during its inaugural event, Card Con 2 returns on a significantly larger scale this year with over 120 exhibitors. The exhibition hall will be organised into dedicated vendor zones based on TCG speciality, featuring popular titles such as Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, sports, and more.— Lawrence Chan, Managing Director, MyRepublicAttendees at Card Con 2, Singapore’s premier TCG convention, can expect a vibrant mix of activities that celebrate every aspect of the Trading Card Game (TCG) community, from competitive gameplay to collectible discovery and fan experiences.With dedicated vendor zones organised by game title, including Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Sports, and more, it’s easier for fans to explore their favourite TCG titles.Card Con 2 will host dedicated tournaments and play areas where both competitive and casual players can participate in matches across popular TCG titles, creating a constant buzz of activity throughout the convention. Players of all skill levels will have the opportunity to participate, test their decks, challenge opponents, and showcase their skills.At the heart of Card Con 2 is Jank Mountain, a free feature where attendees can browse a 20k+ pool of Pokémon, MTG, One Piece, and other cards to uncover useful additions for their collections. It offers opportunities to find unexpected value as well as specific cards needed to complete decks, adding another discovery-driven element to the event experience.Attendees can also take part in a treasure hunt, dubbed ‘Scruffy’s Asteroid Hunt’, an interactive online and offline experience where they scan QR codes placed around the venue for a chance to spin for great prizes. Each QR code can only be scanned once, encouraging exploration across different areas of Card Con 2.Card Con is part of MyRepublic’s broader commitment to supporting geek culture and building meaningful connections within enthusiast communities. By creating a dedicated platform for trading card fans, MyRepublic contributes to the continued growth of Singapore’s collectibles and Trading Card Game (TCG) ecosystem, welcoming both seasoned collectors and newcomers alike.Card Con 2 will take place from 28 – 29 March 2026 at Suntec City Convention Centre, Hall 405, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm daily. Admission is free (ticketed event), with registration now open at https://cardcon.asia/.Due to limited venue capacity, attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. For more information, including event updates and announcements, please visit https://cardcon.asia/.https://myrepublic.net/sg/

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