Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MyRepublic hosts Card Con 2 trading card convention in Singapore

March 25, 2026 | 13:00
(0) user say
The telecommunications provider sponsored the expanded collectible card event returning to the city-state with increased exhibitor and attendee capacity.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 – Following the success of its inaugural event, MyRepublic today announced the return of Card Con 2, Singapore’s premier trading card convention dedicated to celebrating the rapidly growing world of Trading Card Games (TCGs), collectibles, and geek culture.

Taking place from 28 - 29 March 2026, at Suntec City Convention Centre, Hall 405 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, Card Con 2 will bring together collectors, players, retailers, and enthusiasts from across the region for two days of tournaments, on-stage events, TCG activities, and collectible discovery.

After welcoming more than 50 exhibitors and thousands of attendees during its inaugural event, Card Con 2 returns on a significantly larger scale this year with over 120 exhibitors. The exhibition hall will be organised into dedicated vendor zones based on TCG speciality, featuring popular titles such as Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, sports, and more.

“As we saw from the overwhelming response to the first Card Con, the trading card community in Singapore is vibrant, passionate, and rapidly growing.
Card Con 2 is bigger than ever, with many more exhibitors this year, and with several new, unique activities at the event, we believe we’re creating an even richer space for collectors, players, retailers, and creators to come together for discovery and celebration.”
— Lawrence Chan, Managing Director, MyRepublic

A Celebration of the TCG community

Attendees at Card Con 2, Singapore’s premier TCG convention, can expect a vibrant mix of activities that celebrate every aspect of the Trading Card Game (TCG) community, from competitive gameplay to collectible discovery and fan experiences.

With dedicated vendor zones organised by game title, including Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Sports, and more, it’s easier for fans to explore their favourite TCG titles.

Card Con 2 will host dedicated tournaments and play areas where both competitive and casual players can participate in matches across popular TCG titles, creating a constant buzz of activity throughout the convention. Players of all skill levels will have the opportunity to participate, test their decks, challenge opponents, and showcase their skills.

At the heart of Card Con 2 is Jank Mountain, a free feature where attendees can browse a 20k+ pool of Pokémon, MTG, One Piece, and other cards to uncover useful additions for their collections. It offers opportunities to find unexpected value as well as specific cards needed to complete decks, adding another discovery-driven element to the event experience.

Attendees can also take part in a treasure hunt, dubbed ‘Scruffy’s Asteroid Hunt’, an interactive online and offline experience where they scan QR codes placed around the venue for a chance to spin for great prizes. Each QR code can only be scanned once, encouraging exploration across different areas of Card Con 2.

Strengthening Singapore’s TCG community

Card Con is part of MyRepublic’s broader commitment to supporting geek culture and building meaningful connections within enthusiast communities. By creating a dedicated platform for trading card fans, MyRepublic contributes to the continued growth of Singapore’s collectibles and Trading Card Game (TCG) ecosystem, welcoming both seasoned collectors and newcomers alike.

Event details & registration

Card Con 2 will take place from 28 – 29 March 2026 at Suntec City Convention Centre, Hall 405, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm daily. Admission is free (ticketed event), with registration now open at https://cardcon.asia/.

Due to limited venue capacity, attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. For more information, including event updates and announcements, please visit https://cardcon.asia/.

https://myrepublic.net/sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By MyRepublic

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MyRepublic Card Con 2+

Related Contents

MyRepublic and Singapore Polytechnic launch AI automation sandbox

MyRepublic and Singapore Polytechnic launch AI automation sandbox

MyRepublic partners with Singapore chambers on SME digitalization

MyRepublic partners with Singapore chambers on SME digitalization

MyRepublic launches Singapore's first trading card game subscription service

MyRepublic launches Singapore's first trading card game subscription service

MyRepublic Unveils HaloHome: Bespoke WiFi for Rich Homes

MyRepublic Unveils HaloHome: Bespoke WiFi for Rich Homes

MyRepublic Partners Magic: The Gathering in Exclusive Gamer Bundle

MyRepublic Partners Magic: The Gathering in Exclusive Gamer Bundle

MyRepublic Launches Singapore’s First Insurance Plan for Geeks and Collectors

MyRepublic Launches Singapore’s First Insurance Plan for Geeks and Collectors

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Apexmind Summit 2026 concludes in Hong Kong

Apexmind Summit 2026 concludes in Hong Kong

Mannings launches wellness pop-up in West Kowloon this April

Mannings launches wellness pop-up in West Kowloon this April

Singapore analysis examines SkillsFuture funding and upskilling costs

Singapore analysis examines SkillsFuture funding and upskilling costs

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Warburg Pincus eyes participation in Vietnam International Finance Centre

Warburg Pincus eyes participation in Vietnam International Finance Centre

Lotte Global Logistics inks MoU with Tan Long Group to enhance agriculture and food logistics

Lotte Global Logistics inks MoU with Tan Long Group to enhance agriculture and food logistics

Vietnamese businesses urged to act swiftly on US 150-day tariff policy

Vietnamese businesses urged to act swiftly on US 150-day tariff policy

Vietnam seeks UK expertise to advance IFC vision

Vietnam seeks UK expertise to advance IFC vision

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020