AirportLabs expands operations management platform into Asian aviation markets

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AirportLabs, whose airport operations platform runs at more than 100 airports worldwide - including Dubai International (DXB), London Heathrow (LHR) and Chicago O'Hare (ORD) - is bringing its full suite to airport operators across Asia.

One cloud-native platform, built entirely in-house, live at more than 100 airports and deployed in weeks rather than years. The company works with major hubs across Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, and with some of the world's most influential airport groups, including VINCI Airports and OMA Airports.

What Makes AirportLabs Different

Every product is built in-house, on one platform. AirportLabs has never acquired a product or assembled its suite from other companies' software. That means no seams between systems, no separate codebases, and no integration project standing between an airport and the data it already owns.

The same software runs at every size of airport. There is no lite edition and no legacy fork. The platform running Chicago O'Hare is the platform running a two-million-passenger regional airport, which is what makes it viable for groups operating airports of very different scale.

"Small airports need to run the same code as our largest customers. Not a lite edition, not a legacy fork," said Ligiu Uiorean, Director of AirportLabs. "Fair pricing is not a discount. It is an architectural outcome."

It is cloud-native from the first line of code. Not a migrated legacy product. That removes the on-site hardware and local servers that tie airport IT teams to maintenance rather than to strategy, and it is the reason deployments are measured in weeks.

Built for Airport Groups

Much of Asia's new capacity is being delivered by operators running portfolios of airports rather than single sites, and AirportLabs has repeatedly delivered at that scale. VINCI Airports, the world's leading private airport operator, runs AirportLabs software across its network, including a deployment at Nantes Atlantique Airport in France and at Guanacaste Airport in Costa Rica. Within the same group, AERODOM operates six airports in the Dominican Republic, and OMA Airports runs a 13-airport programme in Mexico.

Separately, Fraport Greece brought the Airport Community App onto all 14 of its regional airports in under four months, a network-wide rollout across an entire country's regional airport system.

For a group, the value is not in any single installation. It is in every airport in the portfolio working to the same standard, on the same data, visible from headquarters in real time.

Deployed in Weeks, Not Years

VisionAir FIDS went live at Chihuahua Airport in 40 days. The 14-airport Fraport Greece rollout was complete within months of contract. At Chicago O'Hare, SkyCore AODB and Allegra RMS replaced legacy infrastructure at one of the busiest airfields in the world in seven months.

Start With One System, or the Whole Platform

Few airports adopt an entire suite at once, and AirportLabs does not require them to. Most begin with one core system and add capability over time. The suite is built on three areas that stand alone or work together:

"Most of the features airports are paying to have built today already exist in our products. Ten years of R&D has gone into covering what a modern airport actually needs, and we keep investing, so our customers are buying capability, not funding its development." - Andrei Diminescu - Business Development Manager - AirportLabs

SkyCore AODB — one source of truth for the entire airport, unifying every data stream and running on the airport's own rules.

Allegra RMS — a dynamic resource management system for all airport resources like stands, gates, baggage belts, check-in counters. It is completely automated, with manual intervention by exception.

VisionAir FIDS — the unified passenger communication platform, the main channel through which an airport reaches its passengers.

AirportLabs Billing — aeronautical and commercial billing, fully automating core financial operations.

GCAM — the effortless, total ground handling solution for airport operations.

RealTime Airport — a monitoring and decision platform for airport operations control centres, giving teams a live picture of the next operational hours with alerts and actions routed to the right stakeholders.

Airport Community App — The mobile hub for all airport teams to stay connected, resolve issues, and keep operations running smoothly 24/7.

Laminar Queue Management — queue management built to optimise passenger flow.

AirportLabs Data Router (ADR) — a scalable, redundant and fault-tolerant data integration and API platform for aviation.

Pocket Flights — a digital travel assistant, always at passengers' fingertips.

AirTalk — a secure web and mobile chat for operational coordination.

For all media and marketing enquiries, please contact the marketing team at marketing@airportlabs.com.

Website — https://www.airportlabs.com