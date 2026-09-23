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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

A-LIGN enters Australian cybersecurity market through AssurePoint acquisition

September 23, 2026 | 15:30
(0) user say
Compliance provider A-LIGN acquired Australian cybersecurity firm AssurePoint to expand its Information Security Registered Assessors Program capabilities and consolidate global audit services for enterprise clients.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the leading cybersecurity compliance company, today announced its acquisition of Australian-based company, AssurePoint, a cloud security assessment firm that specializes in helping organizations solve challenging security and compliance issues and achieve compliance with the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP). The acquisition adds IRAP to A-LIGN's service portfolio and marks the company's formal entrance into the Australian market as a part of its continued global expansion.

IRAP is an initiative that provides independent assessment of an organization's security controls against the Australian Government's Information Security Manual (ISM). It has become a mandate for cloud service providers and a critical requirement for companies pursuing government and municipal contracts in Australia, one of the most tightly regulated markets in the Asia-Pacific region. As more organizations expand into Australia, demand for IRAP has grown quickly, and A-LIGN customers have increasingly asked for support navigating the framework as part of their international growth.

"Australia has become one of the most important expansion markets for our customers, and IRAP is often the gate they have to get through to do business there," said Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. "This acquisition means we can accomplish our client's objectives under the same roof as their SOC 2 and ISO 27001 work, instead of sending them to a separate vendor for a framework that overlaps with audits we're already executing. It's a direct response to where our customers are growing, and we intend to grow with them."

The move builds on A-LIGN's continued global expansion and its strategy of broadening its portfolio to meet the evolving needs of a growing customer base. This is A-LIGN's second acquisition this month, following the announcement of Pathfynder by A-LIGN, an offensive security firm providing advanced penetration testing services. Earlier this year, the company opened a new office in London to support surging demand for AI and regulatory compliance services across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

To learn more about A-LIGN's global offerings, visit https://www.a-lign.com/service/international-compliance-services.

To learn more, visit: https://www.a-lign.com.

By PR Newswire

A-LIGN

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TagTag:
A-LIGN cybersecurity compliance

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