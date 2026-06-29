MyRepublic, TP-Link sign MOU to deliver bundled connectivity solutions for Singapore SMEs

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2026 - MyRepublic Broadband Pte Ltd and TP-Link Corporation Pte Ltd yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen their partnership in serving Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with business connectivity and networking solutions. The signing ceremony took place at Mett Singapore, marking a new phase of collaboration between the telecommunications provider and the global networking hardware leader.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between MyRepublic and TP-Link.

The MOU formalises a strategic collaboration that brings together coordinated go-to-market efforts and shared commercial commitments, with a shared focus on serving Singapore's SME market.As part of the collaboration, TP-Link will provide MyRepublic with early access to new product launches, enabling MyRepublic to introduce the latest networking solutions ahead of other channel partners in Singapore. This gives SMEs earlier exposure to new innovations, along with greater flexibility in how they can combine connectivity and hardware to support their growth.The partnership also extends preferential support to MyRepublic across TP-Link's product portfolio, with TP-Link serving as MyRepublic's preferred hardware and networking partner for the Singapore SME segment. This strengthens MyRepublic's ability to deliver more competitive and value-driven business connectivity bundles, ensuring SMEs benefit from high-performing solutions that are better aligned to their evolving needs."SMEs need solutions that can keep pace with how quickly the digital landscape is changing. Our collaboration with TP-Link enables us to introduce new innovations faster and deliver them in ways that are practical and impactful for SMEs," said Lawrence Chan, Managing Director and Chief AI Officer of MyRepublic.Through upcoming joint initiatives, both companies will work closely on initiatives to accelerate SME adoption of enterprise-grade connectivity solutions, effectively supporting Singapore SMEs with more integrated offerings and improved access to scalable, reliable connectivity infrastructure.The MOU was signed by Lawrence Chan, Managing Director and Chief AI Officer of MyRepublic, and Brian Dong, Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific at TP-Link. The signing was witnessed by Ng Wey Keen, Head of Connectivity at MyRepublic, and Henry Xu, Country Manager, Singapore at TP-Link."We are excited to partner with MyRepublic to deliver smarter, more reliable connectivity solutions for Singapore businesses. By combining MyRepublic's strong market presence with TP-Link's innovative networking technologies, we aim to help SMEs accelerate their digital transformation journey and unlock new opportunities for growth. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to empowering businesses with enterprise-grade solutions that are accessible, scalable, and future-ready," said Brian Dong, Vice President, TP-Link Asia Pacific.The signing ceremony was followed by a product sharing session on Omada Fusion, TP-Link's latest business networking platform, giving attendees a first look at the technology that will feature in upcoming joint offerings.https://myrepublic.net/sg/

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