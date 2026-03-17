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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MyRepublic and Singapore Polytechnic launch AI automation sandbox

March 17, 2026 | 15:07
(0) user say
The telecommunications provider and educational institution established a collaborative facility for students to develop practical artificial intelligence applications.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - MyRepublic and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic collaboration to drive applied AI innovation through the co-development of AI training programs leveraging MyRepublic’s AI automation sandbox environment.

Powered by MyRepublic’s AI Automation Box, the sandbox offers secure, on-premise AI infrastructure designed for experimentation, prototyping and deploying intelligent automation solutions. Faculty and students will gain hands-on experience developing AI workflows, deploying Large Language Model (LLM) applications and building real-world automation solutions aligned with industry challenges.

The partnership extends beyond infrastructure to include co-development of AI training programmes, consultancy engagements, collaborative solution design, and industry attachment opportunities. By integrating applied learning with commercial deployment expertise, both organisations aim to drive innovation that results in measurable industry impact.

“Applied AI innovation happens when infrastructure, talent and real-world problems converge,” said Lawrence Chan, Chief AI Officer, MyRepublic. “Through this collaboration, we are providing industry-grade AI automation capabilities that empower educators and students to move beyond experimentation into deployment.”

“At Singapore Polytechnic, we believe that successful technology adoption starts with people. Tools matter, but real impact comes when teams have the skills, confidence, and hands‑on experience to apply AI meaningfully,” said Georgina Phua, Deputy Principal (Development), Singapore Polytechnic. “Through this partnership, SP and MyRepublic will work together on training and consultancy initiatives to support enterprises in exploring and building agentic workflows.”

Together, MyRepublic and SP aim to accelerate AI adoption, strengthen industry-academia collaboration and position Singapore at the forefront of applied AI capability development.

https://myrepublic.net/sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By MyRepublic Broadband Pte Ltd

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
MyRepublic Singapore Polytechnic AI automation sandbox

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