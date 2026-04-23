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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Money20/20 Asia leaders call for financial AI cooperation

April 23, 2026 | 15:05
(0) user say
The conference Policy20 track featured regional authorities advocating collaborative approaches to artificial intelligence governance in financial services.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2026 - Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show and the place where money does business, is hosting Policy20 as part of Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok happening on April 21-23 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Policy20 brings together over 80 leading policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders from all across Asia. The summit addresses the rapid convergence of technology, finance, and regulation, and the urgent need for collaborative approaches to navigate this evolving landscape.

Policy20 at Money20/20 Asia 2026: Asia’s Leaders Call for Co-Creation as Finance Enters a New Era of Sovereign Intelligence

A key highlight of the programme was a closed-door Governors' and Chairs' Strategic Roundtable on "Sovereign Intelligence," where senior policy leaders, financial regulators, and central bank governors convened under Chatham House Rule to address the challenge of maintaining national policy autonomy in an era of AI and digital finance.

The session reached consensus on three strategic pillars:
  1. Sovereignty via Strategic Standards: National policy autonomy is best protected through proactive participation in global standards, ensuring our regional values are embedded in the code of the next financial system.
  2. Harmonised Resilience: The future of cross-border financial rails must be built on shared governance protocols that also respect national priorities.
  3. Proactive Oversight: There is a sense of commitment to moving to "Intelligence-Led Governance," leveraging the same AI and real-time data tools we oversee to safeguard our national financial health.
Ian Fong, VP of Content - Asia, Money20/20, said: "Today's consensus signals that the region's policy and regulatory leaders are moving from observation to production-grade governance. They are not just managing technology; they are defining the blueprint for how sovereign intelligence will safeguard the future of global finance."

The Shift to Co-Creation & Trust

A dominant theme emerging from Policy20: the future of financial systems in Asia will be built not just on innovation, but on trust, collaboration, and intelligent infrastructure.

One of the most striking insights was the industry-wide shift from traditional regulatory models toward co-creation. Regulators are increasingly positioning themselves as enablers rather than enforcers, working alongside the private sector to design frameworks that evolve in real time with technological advancements. This marks a fundamental move away from static, compliance-led approaches toward dynamic, partnership-driven regulation.

At the same time, trust has become the cornerstone of financial innovation. As digital ecosystems expand, trust is derived from transparent systems, strong governance, and regulatory alignment, particularly as AI and digital assets continue to outpace traditional regulatory cycles.

Infrastructure with Purpose

The discussions also highlighted that innovation without usability is problematic. Discussion points centered on the idea that true financial inclusion in Asia depends on intelligent infrastructure, systems that are not just accessible, but intuitive and affordable enough to remove friction for underserved populations at scale.

A Multi-Rail Future

Looking ahead, Policy20 experts outlined a multi-rail financial ecosystem where tokenised deposits, stablecoins, and traditional banking coexist. The takeaway was clear: the future is not about one dominant model, but achieving seamless interoperability, through shared cross-border standards and frameworks.

Scale vs. Safety

Ultimately, the discussions underscored a regional commitment to balancing speed with safety. While innovation is accelerating, regulators and industry players alike emphasised that growth must not come at the expense of consumer protection, financial stability, or accountability. There was a strong agreement that meaningful adoption, not just access, has become the ultimate measure of success, with a focus on whether financial innovation is genuinely improving lives.

As Policy20 continues, one message is clear: Asia is no longer just adapting to the digital age; it is defining the global blueprint for responsible regulation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Money20/20

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TagTag:
Money20/20 Money20/20 Asia bangkok

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