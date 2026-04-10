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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bangkok unveils Kudthai cultural showcase in Songwat district

April 10, 2026 | 15:29
(0) user say
The capital launched a traditional arts display in the historic Songwat area during the Songkran festival, highlighting local heritage to attract tourists.

BANGKOK , THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - A new chapter in Thailand's cultural and retail landscape is set to debut this April, as The Mall Group introduces "KUDTHAI 2026," a curated showcase of Thai creativity, launching its first-ever pop-up in Bangkok's rapidly emerging Songwat district during Songkran.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1933784744167527

Presented in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the initiative reflects a growing effort to spotlight Thailand's cultural identity through contemporary retail and experiential tourism.

"KUDTHAI" — derived from the Thai word "Kud," meaning "to carefully select" — brings together a refined selection of Thai brands, artisans, and culinary talents, highlighting craftsmanship, local wisdom, and modern design for both local and international audiences.

The inaugural "Song Wat KUDTHAI 2026," taking place from April 9–12 at Lost in Songwat, marks the first time The Mall Group extends its retail experience beyond its flagship developments into one of Bangkok's most talked-about neighborhoods. Once a historic trading hub along the Chao Phraya River, Songwat is now re-emerging as a vibrant cultural enclave attracting a new generation of creatives and global travelers.

Extending this experience into the city's premier retail destinations, "KUDTHAI 2026" will also be held from April 8–19, 2026 across the EM District — Emporium, EmQuartier, and Emsphere — creating a connected journey between Bangkok's emerging cultural quarters and its established lifestyle hubs.

This multi-location approach reflects a broader shift in how visitors experience Bangkok — moving fluidly between heritage neighborhoods and contemporary retail environments.

While Songkran remains one of Thailand's most globally recognized celebrations, "KUDTHAI 2026" offers an alternative lens — focusing on curated cultural discovery through design, gastronomy, and local creativity.

At the EM District, the "EM District Thai Hansa Maha Songkran: A Summer of Thai Celebration" from April 10–15, 2026 further enhances the experience with immersive installations, signature water attractions, and themed markets including THAI-POP MARKET at Emporium, THAI LOCAL MARKET at EmQuartier, and THAI-TAINMENT MARKET at Emsphere.

A highlight includes "Little Song Wat," bringing culinary names from the historic Songwat community into the heart of the city, reinforcing the connection between Bangkok's evolving cultural districts and its modern retail landscape.

Together, these activations position Bangkok as more than a festive destination during Songkran — but also as a city redefining how tradition is experienced through innovation, culture, and commerce.

http://www.emdistrict.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By EM DISTRICT

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TagTag:
Kudthai bangkok Songwat district

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