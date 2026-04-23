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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ant Digital showcases SME AI tools at Money20/20 Asia

April 23, 2026 | 10:33
(0) user say
The fintech company presented artificial intelligence solutions enabling small business digital transformation at the Singapore conference.

BANGKOK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Money20/20 Asia 2026, the region's fintech event, officially opened on April 21, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries. Ant Digital Technologies is participating to share its vision and commitment to leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive digital transformation and foster growth for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide.

Garry Sien, Chief Innovation and Solutions Office of International Business at Ant Digital Technologies, delivered a keynote speech titled "Beyond the Super-App: The AI-Driven Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Model for Global Finance." He discussed the accelerating adoption of AI in the financial services industry, driven by Agentic AI and innovative applications that create value for financial institutions and their customers.

"To be future-ready, the financial services industry must evolve into an 'AI organization' and continuously embed AI throughout its organizational capabilities, including people, systems, and processes," Garry Sien stated. "Ant Digital Technologies has built a full-stack AI ecosystem, spanning from foundational and industry AI models, to Model-as-a-Service, industry-specific AI-native and AI-enabled applications, ensuring AI functions as a scalable business driver."

According to the "2026: The Future of Fintech in APAC" report, Asia's fintech landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, with key trends emerging across banking, payments, digital lending, and specialised verticals like InsurTech, RegTech, and WealthTech.

In Asia, Ant Digital Technologies has cooperated with partners and clients including Touch 'n Go, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (KIBB), Bank CenterCredit , and FPT software. The company's global network has grown to over 300 partners, serving more than 10,000 enterprise customers worldwide.

In 2025, Ant Digital Technologies established its International Headquarters in Hong Kong. In 2026, the company established operation center in Malaysia and launched a recruitment drive across Southeast Asia, underscoring its long-term commitment to building local AI ecosystems.

By PR Newswire

Ant Digital Technologies

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