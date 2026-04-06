Money20/20 Asia launches Intersection Stage for 2026 event

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2026 - the world's leading fintech show and the place where money does business, today announced the introduction of The Intersection Stage at Money20/20 Asia happening on April 21-23 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok bringing together the region's most powerful voices across banking, payments, digital assets, and financial innovation.

Day 1: Tuesday 21 April, at 15:40 - Banking on Digital Transformation 101

Day 1: Tuesday, 21 April 2026 at 12:00 - Building the Golden Record for Tokenised Asset Markets

Day 2: Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 10:00 – The Rise of Blockchain and Stablecoin Payment Rails

Day 2: Wednesday 22 April, 15:45 - How Digital Asset Ecosystems Will Redefine Money

Day 3: Thursday, 23 April 2026 at 10:25 - Money's Next Evolution, Stablecoins, CBDCs and the New Payment Stack

This year's theme, "From Infrastructure to Impact – Where Technology Meets Humanity," underscores how the Intersection Stage will explore the real-world outcomes of Traditional Finance and Decentralized Finance convergence across APAC, addressing how banks, fintechs, and emerging technologies are reshaping the global financial ecosystem. The stage brings together leaders from major financial institutions and well-known fintech companies to discuss how innovation, regulation, and new financial infrastructure are transforming areas such as digital assets, trust and cybersecurity, and cross-border payments. [1]Siva Kumar, APAC Legal Director, Sumsub, said, "The convergence of TradFi and DeFi can only succeed if trust, identity, and compliance evolve alongside technology. Asia is leading this shift by adopting regulatory models that enable innovation without compromising security. At Sumsub, we're witnessing institutions accelerate digital identity and verification standards at unprecedented speed. The Intersection Stage brings these critical stakeholders together to turn regulatory progress into real‑world impact."Speakers include Siddharth Gupta of Bank of America, Dhiraj Bajaj of Standard Chartered Bank, Fangfang Jiang of the International Finance Corporation, Ran Goldi, SVP Payments & Network, Fireblocks and Kaushik Sthankiya of Kraken, who will share insights on regulatory innovation, digital asset adoption, developments in stablecoin, tokenization, blockchain‑enabled settlement, and how new payment rails are enabling faster and more efficient cross-border transactions.For decades, Traditional Finance aimed to protect the system while Decentralized Finance wanted to reinvent it. Today, these two worlds are converging where digital money moves faster than ever, said Danny Levy, EVP & Managing Director for APAC & the Middle East at Money20/20. The Intersection Stage brings together the regulators and innovators driving the frameworks that will guide the next decade of global finance."The broader 2026 program also features keynote speakers such as Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Government of Hong Kong SAR; Shahril Azuar Jimin, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at Maybank; and Sunita Kannan, Global Head of AI Product & Strategy at Microsoft, underscoring the calibre of leadership shaping the future of finance across the region.From Asia's pioneering regulatory sandboxes and CBDC initiatives to the Genius Act in the US to MiCA in Europe. Regulated institutions like AMINA Bank are at the forefront of this transformation, particularly in navigating the evolving regulatory landscape across key markets.Cora Ang, Head of Legal & Compliance APAC, AMINA Bank said, "Asia is demonstrating what responsible innovation truly looks like. As digital assets, tokenization, and new payment rails gain momentum, strong legal and compliance frameworks are essential to scaling them safely. At AMINA Bank, we see the region embracing this balance with clarity and ambition. The Intersection Stage at Money20/20 Asia is the perfect forum to advance these conversations and align the industry on what the next generation of financial infrastructure should be."Key Sessions on The Intersection StageBy Barbaros Uygun, Chief Executive Officer, Mox Bank Limited, Jessica Lam, Group Chief Strategy Officer, WeLab, Vivien Tan, Senior Vice President, Alliance Bank Malaysia, Andy Wu, General Manager, Hong Kong, Yusys Technologies, Rupa Ramamurthy, Senior EVP, Banking Operations, TPBy Etelka Bogardi, Partner, Reed Smith Singapore, Aaron Gwak, CEO & Founder, Libeara, Alvin Chia, Head of Digital Assets Innovation APAC, Northern Trust, moderated by Tanzeel Akhtar, Journalist, Morley Sterling LLCBy Tran Hung, CEO, Uquid, Paul Veradittakit, Managing Partner, Pantera Capital, Maggie Wu, Co-Founder & CEO, VelaFi, Facilitated by Amanda Pecanha, Chief Compliance Officer, Trace FinanceBy Dhiraj Bajaj, Global Head of FI, Transaction Banking, Standard Chartered Bank, Julia Zhou, Chief Operating Officer, Caladan, Giorgia Pellizzari, Chief Product Officer & Head of Custody, Hex Trust, Dr. Karin Boonlertvanich, Executive Vice President, KASIKORNBANK & Chairperson of the Board, Orbix GroupBy Rahul Advani, Global Co-Head of Policy, Ripple, Lissele Pratt, Founder, Capitalixe, Bhau Kotecha, Co-Founder, Paxos Labs, Maria Oldham, COO, Yellow Card, moderated by David Birch, Global Ambassador, Consult HyperionAlongside the Intersection Stage, Money20/20 Asia will feature three additional stages: The Radiant Stage, uniting Asia's most influential industry voices; The Inner Forum Stage for deep‑dive sessions and workshops; and The MoneyPot Stage that also includesfor live podcasting and networkingexperiences, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for learning, debate, and collaboration.The show brings together leaders from more than 120 banks and the world's largest payment providers, including Standard Chartered, Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Maybank, and J.P. Morgan to name a few. Experts from leading payment providers including Visa, Nium, Thunes, Mastercard, Razorpay, PayPal, and Fiserv will discuss the evolution of payments across the region.The show will also host the Startup & Investor Park, where 20 standout APAC startups will connect with global investors, enterprise partners, and decision‑makers, and compete for the Golden Ticket to the 2026 Startupbootcamp Sustainability Singapore Accelerator. [2]

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