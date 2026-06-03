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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KitHui Academy highlights AI for Science role in financial modeling at 2026 summit

June 03, 2026 | 10:12
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AI for Science emerged as a key topic at the Science x AI Summit 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, where KitHui Growth Financial Academy focused on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in modeling complex, multi-variable financial systems.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 June 2026 - AI for Science emerged as a key topic at the Science x AI Summit 2026, where discussions focused on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in addressing complex, multi-variable systems. The summit, held on May 12 in Silicon Valley, brought together experts across mathematical reasoning, life sciences, pharmaceutical research and development, and physical simulation, all pointing toward a shared conclusion: AI is transitioning from an information-processing tool to a framework for understanding complex systems.

Financial markets are inherently complex systems shaped by price dynamics, capital flows, macroeconomic cycles, policy changes, and investor sentiment. Traditional financial modeling approaches, typically grounded in historical data, empirical assumptions, and linear analysis, face limitations in capturing such multidimensional interactions. AI for Science introduces new methodologies through simulation, advanced reasoning, and multivariable modeling, offering a broader analytical perspective.

The application of AI is not positioned as a replacement for traditional financial models, but as an enhancement to analytical capabilities in conditions of uncertainty. In areas such as asset valuation, risk exposure assessment, and macroeconomic scenario simulation, the central challenge lies in understanding variable interactions and maintaining model interpretability under extreme conditions. AI-driven approaches contribute to improved analysis by enabling more comprehensive scenario testing and deeper insight into systemic relationships.

Chow Kit Hui, founder of KitHui Growth Financial Academy, continues to monitor advancements in AI training architectures, algorithm optimization, and scientific research-grade artificial intelligence. Ongoing engagement with developments in intelligent decision-making and financial technology reflects a commitment to integrating emerging methodologies into financial research and education frameworks.

Insights from the Science x AI Summit 2026 indicate that the long-term value of AI extends beyond efficiency gains and content generation. Greater potential lies in supporting the analysis of complex systemic challenges. In financial applications, AI is not expected to eliminate risk or replace professional judgment; however, it can contribute to earlier risk identification, more robust assumption testing, and decision-making processes that more accurately reflect real-world complexity.

https://www.kithuiacademy.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By KitHui Growth Financial Academy

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KitHui Academy Financial Modeling artificial intelligence Complex Systems

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