Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Maha Songkran World Water Festival opens in Bangkok

April 13, 2026 | 09:41
(0) user say
The Thai capital hosted the expanded international edition of the traditional New Year water celebration attracting participants globally.

BANGKOK, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has officially opened the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2026 at Benchakitti Park, Bangkok. Running until 15 April, the five-day event brings together cultural heritage, live entertainment and water celebrations at one of Thailand's largest Songkran gatherings.

The opening ceremony on 11 April was attended by Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, alongside senior representatives from the public and private sectors.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2026 is a celebration designed for everyone — across generations, regions and the world. It brings together the very best of Thai culture and contemporary festivity, reinforcing Songkran's standing as a truly global festival. With UNESCO's recognition of Songkran in Thailand as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, we are proud to present an experience that is deeply rooted in tradition and boldly modern, further establishing Thailand as a world-class festival destination."

Opening night features the Maha Songkran World Event parade at 18:30 Hrs. on the main stage, spotlighting this year's Songkran deity, Nang Raksasdevi, portrayed by Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025.

The "Songkran 5 Regions" zone (from 11:00 to 22:00 Hrs. daily) presents Thailand's regional diversity through traditional performances, local product showcases, activities and temple fair experiences, including sand pagoda building and Buddha image bathing. Dedicated areas for the elderly and children ensure accessibility for all ages, with over 100 stalls offering Thai food and products.

Leading Thai artists perform on the main stage (from 17:00 to 22:00 Hrs.), including Fool Step, Zani, Zeal, Kratae, Asia7, The Mousses, Lham Somphol, Ink Waruntorn, Monica, Playground, Palmy, Maiyarap, Clockwork Motionless, 4EVE, Bodyslam, Taitosmith, MEYOU, Getsunova, Tilly Birds and Joey Boy, alongside cultural and contemporary showcases.

Meanwhile, DJs will shake the water play zone and EDM stage (from 16:00 to 22:00 Hrs.) with performances by 4 TEN, Nuttrix, Joy Lila, Jay Schema, Gail Werner, Spacemonkey, 22Bullets, Patcha, Hanky, Dome, Hugo, Brynna, Roxy June, Max, Xillix and Notxerius.

Each evening concludes with a drone light display featuring more than 1,200 drones.

Safety and security are top priorities, supported by seamless teamwork among public agencies, including the Tourist Police Bureau, and event partners to ensure a smooth, enjoyable experience for all. Attendees benefit from boosted on-site support, smart traffic flow, dedicated crowd guidance, helpful visitor hubs, and round-the-clock assistance throughout the venue.

Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2026 takes place from 11 to 15 April at Benchakitti Park, Bangkok. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to use public transport, with convenient access from BTS Asok station and MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre station, both within walking distance of the park.

For more information, contact the TAT Call Centre at 1672 Travel Buddy, or follow the Amazing Thailand and Thailand Festival Facebook pages.

By PR Newswire

Tourism Authority of Thailand

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Maha Songkran World Water Festival bangkok

Related Contents

Bangkok unveils Kudthai cultural showcase in Songwat district

Bangkok unveils Kudthai cultural showcase in Songwat district

Bangkok to host inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026

Bangkok to host inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026

ICONSIAM Positions Bangkok as CNY Destination

ICONSIAM Positions Bangkok as CNY Destination

The Residences 38 Bangkok 2025: Ultra-Luxury Condo with Private Dining

The Residences 38 Bangkok 2025: Ultra-Luxury Condo with Private Dining

Hantec Financial Opens Bangkok Office to Boost APAC Reach

Hantec Financial Opens Bangkok Office to Boost APAC Reach

Jurassic World Experience Roars into Bangkok This August

Jurassic World Experience Roars into Bangkok This August

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

ATTACK SHARK launches X11 ULTRA carbon fiber gaming mouse

ATTACK SHARK launches X11 ULTRA carbon fiber gaming mouse

Telix and Regeneron form radiopharmaceutical partnership

Telix and Regeneron form radiopharmaceutical partnership

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ATTACK SHARK launches X11 ULTRA carbon fiber gaming mouse

ATTACK SHARK launches X11 ULTRA carbon fiber gaming mouse

Telix and Regeneron form radiopharmaceutical partnership

Telix and Regeneron form radiopharmaceutical partnership

Maha Songkran World Water Festival opens in Bangkok

Maha Songkran World Water Festival opens in Bangkok

Analytic Edge earns TikTok Measurement Partner status

Analytic Edge earns TikTok Measurement Partner status

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020