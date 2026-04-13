Maha Songkran World Water Festival opens in Bangkok

BANGKOK, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has officially opened the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2026 at Benchakitti Park, Bangkok. Running until 15 April, the five-day event brings together cultural heritage, live entertainment and water celebrations at one of Thailand's largest Songkran gatherings.

The opening ceremony on 11 April was attended by Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, alongside senior representatives from the public and private sectors.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2026 is a celebration designed for everyone — across generations, regions and the world. It brings together the very best of Thai culture and contemporary festivity, reinforcing Songkran's standing as a truly global festival. With UNESCO's recognition of Songkran in Thailand as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, we are proud to present an experience that is deeply rooted in tradition and boldly modern, further establishing Thailand as a world-class festival destination."

Opening night features the Maha Songkran World Event parade at 18:30 Hrs. on the main stage, spotlighting this year's Songkran deity, Nang Raksasdevi, portrayed by Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025.

The "Songkran 5 Regions" zone (from 11:00 to 22:00 Hrs. daily) presents Thailand's regional diversity through traditional performances, local product showcases, activities and temple fair experiences, including sand pagoda building and Buddha image bathing. Dedicated areas for the elderly and children ensure accessibility for all ages, with over 100 stalls offering Thai food and products.

Leading Thai artists perform on the main stage (from 17:00 to 22:00 Hrs.), including Fool Step, Zani, Zeal, Kratae, Asia7, The Mousses, Lham Somphol, Ink Waruntorn, Monica, Playground, Palmy, Maiyarap, Clockwork Motionless, 4EVE, Bodyslam, Taitosmith, MEYOU, Getsunova, Tilly Birds and Joey Boy, alongside cultural and contemporary showcases.

Meanwhile, DJs will shake the water play zone and EDM stage (from 16:00 to 22:00 Hrs.) with performances by 4 TEN, Nuttrix, Joy Lila, Jay Schema, Gail Werner, Spacemonkey, 22Bullets, Patcha, Hanky, Dome, Hugo, Brynna, Roxy June, Max, Xillix and Notxerius.

Each evening concludes with a drone light display featuring more than 1,200 drones.

Safety and security are top priorities, supported by seamless teamwork among public agencies, including the Tourist Police Bureau, and event partners to ensure a smooth, enjoyable experience for all. Attendees benefit from boosted on-site support, smart traffic flow, dedicated crowd guidance, helpful visitor hubs, and round-the-clock assistance throughout the venue.

Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2026 takes place from 11 to 15 April at Benchakitti Park, Bangkok. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to use public transport, with convenient access from BTS Asok station and MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre station, both within walking distance of the park.

For more information, contact the TAT Call Centre at 1672 Travel Buddy, or follow the Amazing Thailand and Thailand Festival Facebook pages.