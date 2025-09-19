Ministry of Industry and Trade drafts circular for energy labelling

The deadline for relevant parties to give opinions on the draft is September 20.

According to the draft, this circular applies to the following three equipment groups.

The first one is household equipmen, including straight tube fluorescent lamps, compact fluorescent lamps, electromagnetic and electronic ballasts for fluorescent lamps, air conditioners, refrigerators, household washing machines, electric rice cookers, electric fans, televisions, LED lamps, storage water heaters, induction cookers, infrared cookers, and microwave ovens.

The second is office and commercial equipment, which combines photocopiers, computer monitors, printers, commercial refrigeration cabinets, laptops, desktop computers, and commercial air conditioners.

The industrial equipment group includes distribution transformers, electric motors, and LED street and road lighting.

Regarding an energy tag implementation roadmap for the household equipment and industrial equipment, mandatory energy labelling applies to straight tube fluorescent lamps, compact fluorescent lamps, electromagnetic and electronic ballasts for fluorescent lamps, air conditioners, electric rice cookers, electric fans, refrigerators, top-load washing machines, front-load washing machines, televisions, three-phase distribution transformers, electric motors, LED lamps, and storage water heaters.

Meanwhile, voluntary energy labelling, until December 31, 2026, will be applied for induction cookers, infrared cookers, microwave ovens, and LED street and road lighting. In addition, mandatory energy tags from January 1, 2027, will include induction cookers, infrared cookers, microwave ovens, and LED street and road lighting.

Regarding the implementation roadmap for office and commercial equipment, mandatory tag attachment applies to commercial refrigeration cabinets, while voluntary attachment applies to photocopiers, computer monitors, printers, and commercial air conditioners.

In addition, voluntary energy tags for desktop computers will apply until December 31, 2026, and simultaneously, mandatory energy labelling for desktop computers will be required from January 1, 2027.

Provincial people's committees should coordinate with the MoIT and relevant agencies to inspect and supervise the implementation of energy labelling within their jurisdictions.

This circular takes effect from January 1, 2026.

