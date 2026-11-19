SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – Allocator One, a venture capital fund of funds and anchor investor in first- and second-time fund managers, today announced the final close of its oversubscribed Anchor Fund I ("Flagship Fund I") 23% above target, marking the firm's official public launch after building its portfolio in stealth since its 2023 founding. The fund closed on September 9, 2026. Flagship Fund I was launched in July 2024 and invests in fund vintages from 2023 to 2026. Total commitments across all Allocator One Group vehicles now exceed $100 million. As of September 1, 2026, Flagship Fund I's underlying fund investments reported an aggregate 11% of paid-in capital (DPI), approximately 12 months ahead of Allocator One's original projections.

Felix Staeritz, Founding Partner Allocator One

Dr Céline Chi Hae Wong, Founding Partner & CEO Asia Allocator One

Allocator One's business in Asia is led from Singapore by Dr Céline Chi Hae Wong, Founding Partner & CEO Asia. Applications to the firm from Asia-Pacific have grown substantially year on year, from 12% to 17.6% of all emerging-manager applications globally, and its investor base includes Asian single family offices. On 18 November, Allocator One hosts Alpha Summit Asia at the Capella Singapore, bringing together LPs, GPs and founders to discuss where capital moves next and why Asia is attracting so much of it.In October 2026, Allocator One Bharat, the firm's India vehicle, received registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund, enabling it to anchor India's first- and second-time fund managers from their first institutional fund. India is now the fastest-growing single market for applications to the firm, its share rising from 7.7% to 11% year on year."Asia is where the reallocation of capital is most visible. The region's best operators are launching funds of their own, and the institutional capital that should back them is still mostly looking elsewhere. From Singapore, we bring Asia's emerging managers to a global LP base. With Bharat registered, we can now write the first institutional cheque in India. Our firm's strategy to grow in Asia significantly within the next year is a clear signal to the industry that confirms our market reallocation," said Dr Céline Chi Hae Wong, Founding Partner & CEO Asia, Allocator One.Globally, since its 2023 launch, Allocator One has made more than 40 fund investments, typically committing $2 million to $10 million as an anchor investor in first- and second-time managers, providing capital at an early stage of those funds' development. Allocator One is the largest investor in more than 60% of the funds it backs. Through the portfolios of its fund investments, Allocator One is exposed to approximately 600 underlying companies, including 17 unicorns. Flagship Fund I's underlying funds hold positions in Lovable (via The Nordic Web Ventures), Thinking Machines and AMI Labs (via Don't Quit Ventures), and xAI.The close comes amid what Allocator One calls "The Great Divergence": venture capital is increasingly separating into large platforms competing through scale and specialist managers winning through deep domain expertise and early access.About 1,000 new emerging-manager funds are raised worldwide each year, according to Allocator One. The firm estimates it sees approximately 80% of them. Since 2023, it has reviewed more than 2,500 emerging-manager applications, with inbound applications up 32% year on year. Allocator One combines human investment judgement with its proprietary AI, Ori, which scores applicants on more than 75 data domains. Just under 20% of applicants are shortlisted for an interview. After due diligence, Allocator One invests in the top 1% of managers.Allocator One's fee structure is designed to avoid the additional layer often associated with funds of funds. LPs pay a combined 2% management fee and 20% carried interest across both investment levels, with fees shared between Allocator One and the underlying managers. Unlike traditional funds of funds, which often charge a combined 3% management fee and 30% carried interest, Allocator One adds no second fee layer."Returns are increasingly driven by manager selection. The key is finding the top specialist managers before they become obvious. That is a data problem, and we treat it like one," said Felix Staeritz, Founding Partner of Allocator One. "Investors don't need another fee layer between them and innovation. An 11% underlying DPI this early is a strong first signal that our approach is working."Allocator One's investor base spans more than 25 countries, including family offices, successful technology entrepreneurs, experienced venture investors and institutional investors. Infra One, part of the Allocator One Group, provides fund operations infrastructure to Allocator One and to managers outside its portfolio. According to the firm, new fund managers can lose about a quarter of their time to administration. Infra One supports fund set-up, KYC onboarding, legal, compliance and ongoing administration, including accounting, reporting, capital calls and investor communications. Allocator One says operational work has been reduced on average by 500 hours per fund and new funds can be set up within 24 hours. Its AI agent, Ori, also lets LPs query terms, performance and holdings. Infra One has regulatory registrations across Austria, Germany, the UK, US, and India.https://www.allocator.one/

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