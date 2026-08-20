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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Messer expands production capacity in Northern Vietnam

August 20, 2026 | 16:41
(0) user say
Messer is expanding by investing around $40 million in two new production projects in Thai Nguyen province, strengthening its supply capacity for northern Vietnam’s fast-growing high-tech industries.
Messer expands production capacity in Northern Vietnam
Photo: Messer Vietnam

The industrial gases specialist announced on August 20 that it will expand two existing facilities in the northern province, adding a combined 900 metric tonnes per day of liquid gas production capacity.

At its Yen Binh site, Messer will build a new air separation unit (ASU) capable of producing 600 metric tonnes per day of nitrogen, oxygen, and argon. Meanwhile, a new nitrogen liquefier with capacity of 300 MT per day will be developed at the company’s Song Cong facility.

The latest investment, worth approximately $40 million, will lift Messer’s total production capacity in northern Vietnam to 2,000 MT per day. The nitrogen liquefier is scheduled to begin operations in mid-2027, with the new ASU expected to come online by the end of that year.

The projects will particularly expand the availability of liquid nitrogen, an important input for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, as major technology manufacturers continue to increase their presence in northern Vietnam.

Continued foreign direct investment and the expansion of global manufacturers have helped reinforce the region’s position as an increasingly important manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia. Messer expects the additional capacity to serve existing customers while supporting future industrial projects.

“This strategic investment underscores Messer’s commitment to sustainable, long-term growth in Southeast Asia, and will reinforce our position as a leading industrial gases supplier in Vietnam,” said Peter Mohnen, CEO of Messer.

He added that the company had partnered with local industries and continuously invested in production facilities for nearly three decades to support Vietnam’s economic growth and industrial development.

Adrien Rameaux, country manager of Messer in Vietnam, said the company remained confident about Vietnam’s economic potential and manufacturing outlook.

“By expanding the production capacity at our existing facilities, we will strengthen our ability to serve customers in high-growth sectors and continue to be a reliable partner,” Rameaux said.

Messer, the world’s largest privately held industrial gases specialist, supplies oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, CO2, and speciality gases to a broad range of industries.

The company entered Vietnam in 1997 and has since invested more than $600 million in the country, developing a production network that has made it one of Vietnam’s leading industrial gases suppliers.

By Nguyen Thu

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TagTag:
Messer investment FDI

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