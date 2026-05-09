Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Foreign investment in Ho Chi Minh City surges in first four months of 2026

May 09, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Ho Chi Minh City attracted nearly $3.3 billion in foreign direct investment in the first four months of 2026, more than double the same period last year.

The 127 per cent on-year increase comes as a series of strategic infrastructure projects, including metro lines, the international financial centre, and the Can Gio International Transshipment Port megaproject, are being accelerated.

Foreign investment in Ho Chi Minh City surges in first four months of 2026
Conference reviewing Ho Chi Minh City's socioeconomic performance of the first four months of the year

According to Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh, the city is currently in a peak period for implementing major tasks associated with key resolutions and conclusions of the Party, particularly following Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's working visit to the city in late April.

"The key task now is to achieve double-digit economic growth and the budget revenue target of VND1 quadrillion ($38.5 billion)," Dinh said at a conference on May 8 reviewing the city's socioeconomic performance for the first four months of the year. "Public investment, budget spending, land issues, and site clearance are being more focused to remove delays and implement solutions thoroughly."

On institutional reforms and new development models, he said agencies are requested to provide clear reports and focus on implementing the draft Law on Special Urban Areas, the two-tier local government system, and administrative procedure reforms.

According to reports from relevant agencies, in the first four months, Ho Chi Minh City’s economy maintained positive growth momentum, broadly in line with the proposed scenario, with many indicators recording robust increases.

Total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue reached VND639.35 trillion ($24.6 billion), up around 13 per cent on-year.

The tourism sector saw a strong rebound, generating VND172 trillion in revenue ($6.6 billion), equivalent to more than 52 per cent of the annual target, while international arrivals approached 4.8 million and domestic visitors reached 19.2 million. State budget revenue totalled about VND325.7 trillion ($12.5 billion).

The city also focused on effectively carrying out other key tasks, including expanding green spaces and urban parks for residents, completing compensation and site clearance work for the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, and implementing free bus fare policies. These achievements affirm the effectiveness of the city’s governance and provide an important foundation for achieving double-digit growth in 2026.

Large-scale strategic infrastructure projects with total registered investment capital of nearly VND520 trillion ($20 billion) were launched, including Metro Line No.2 (Ben Thanh–Thu Thiem section), the central square and administrative centre, the renovation and urban revitalisation of the Ho Chi Minh Museum area, and the International University Urban Area.

At the same time, the city granted investment approval for the Can Gio International Transshipment Port megaproject.

Overall, the achievements in the first four months of the year indicate that socioeconomic conditions have maintained a positive recovery and growth trajectory, providing a foundation for the city's double-digit growth target in 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City kicks off five key projects Ho Chi Minh City kicks off five key projects

Ho Chi Minh City broke ground on four major projects and granted an investment certificate for Can Gio International Transshipment Port on April 29.
Ho Chi Minh City gives investor approval for transshipment mega-port Ho Chi Minh City gives investor approval for transshipment mega-port

On April 29, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee granted the investor approval decision for Can Gio International Transshipment Port to a consortium comprising Vietnam Maritime Corporation, Saigon Port JSC, and Terminal Investment Limited Holding S.A.
IEAE 2026 to showcase electronics, smart appliances in Ho Chi Minh City IEAE 2026 to showcase electronics, smart appliances in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City is set to host the return of a major event showcasing electronics and smart appliances from domestic and international manufacturers.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ho Chi Minh City high growth FDI first four months projects

Related Contents

King’s College Wimbledon to open in Ho Chi Minh City

King’s College Wimbledon to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Foreign-invested sector export turnover soars

Foreign-invested sector export turnover soars

Intel relocates key assembly and testing lines to Ho Chi Minh City

Intel relocates key assembly and testing lines to Ho Chi Minh City

Latest News ⁄ Investing

VinMetal partners with Primetals Technologies on large-scale steel complex

VinMetal partners with Primetals Technologies on large-scale steel complex

Vietnam reforms strengthen FDI appeal

Vietnam reforms strengthen FDI appeal

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nutren Junior and Con Cung host record-breaking baby birthday event

Nutren Junior and Con Cung host record-breaking baby birthday event

Listed companies deliver broad-based earnings surge in Q1

Listed companies deliver broad-based earnings surge in Q1

VinMetal partners with Primetals Technologies on large-scale steel complex

VinMetal partners with Primetals Technologies on large-scale steel complex

SMRs seen as strategic solution for Vietnam’s energy security

SMRs seen as strategic solution for Vietnam’s energy security

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020