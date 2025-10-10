Corporate

Masan Consumer’s S&P Global ESG Score outperforms over 85 per cent of global peers

October 10, 2025 | 12:21
(0) user say
Masan Consumer has announced that the company has achieved a 48 S&P Global ESG score from S&P Global, the world's leading provider of credit ratings.

This is the highest score among Vietnamese enterprises announced on the S&P Global platform, weighing over 85 per cent of the companies in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry globally.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is recognised as one of the world's most reputable evaluation systems, helping companies make the link between sustainability and their business strategies.

Each year, CSA evaluates over 12,000 companies from around the world, based on a set of industry-specific criteria focusing on economic, environmental, and social factors. The evaluation results not only enable companies to identify their position in the sustainable development field but also provide important data for global investors and financial institutions seeking businesses with long-term sustainability strategies. This system also forms the methodological basis of prestigious indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, S&P Scored & Screened Indices, which reflect sustainability performance at an international level.

Against the backdrop of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) becoming a global norm for sustainable development, Masan Consumer scored 48 ESG points in the S&P Global CSA 2025.

Masan Consumer’s S&P Global ESG Score outperforms over 85 per cent of global peers
The company's 13 manufacturing plants are certified with safety, environmental, and energy standards

The result places Masan Consumer ahead of the Vietnamese companies with ESG scores recognised by S&P Global, and surpasses more than 85 per cent of FMCG companies rated worldwide.

According to the ranking report, Masan Consumer scored 51 points in the governance and economic dimension pillar, outperforming 88 per cent of FMCG companies evaluated globally. In the other two pillars, environment and society, the company achieved 47 points in each, surpassing 80 per cent and 85 per cent of global FMCG peers, respectively.

The consistently high scores across all three pillars highlight Masan Consumer's comprehensive sustainable development model, one that focuses on business performance and emphasises transparent governance, environmental protection, and corporate social responsibility. This achievement stands as a strong testament to Masan Consumer's philosophy of “Doing Well by Doing Good”, fostering sustainable development through creating positive value for the community and society.

From green manufacturing to sustainable people practices

2024 marked an important milestone in Masan Consumer's sustainable development journey, when the company adopted a slew of initiatives to reduce emissions and protect the environment. Masan Consumer has converted 65 per cent of its consumed energy to renewable sources while achieving an 18 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2023.

Solar panel projects have been installed across factories. All diesel forklifts have been replaced with electric models. Over 80 per cent of waste is treated or recycled. These initiatives clearly demonstrate the “Green Growth” orientation that Masan Consumer steadfastly pursues towards its carbon-neutral goal.

Masan Consumer’s S&P Global ESG Score outperforms over 85 per cent of global peers
Masan Consumer's product portfolio

In parallel with the emissions reduction target, Masan Consumer pioneers in innovating its packaging design in line with circular economy principles, prioritising the use of environmentally friendly materials and reducing plastic waste. From 2023-2024, the company conducted an experiment to reduce the weight of plastic preforms for each bottle product. The company has increased the use of recycled PET (rPET) while still meeting quality standards for storage, transportation, and preservation.

Additionally, Masan Consumer has eliminated the use of PE film for pellet wrapping, resulting in a reduction of plastic waste equivalent to 21,853 kg per year. This initiative also generated annual savings of VND659 million ($25,000) and reduced its emissions by equivalent to 129.15 tonnes of carbon.

Another underlying factor behind Masan Consumer's sustainable development is its international-compliant manufacturing system. The company's 13 manufacturing plants are certified with safety, environmental, and energy standards such as FSSC 22000, ISO 14001, ISO 50001, ISO 45001, and ISO 14064.

People are at the heart of Masan Consumer's sustainable development strategy. The company has been recognised as a Great Place to Work for three consecutive years, from 2023 to 2025. 87 per cent of surveyed employees consider Masan Consumer an excellent workplace to stay and develop their careers. In particular, women represent 43 per cent of senior and middle management, demonstrating the company's strong commitment to gender equality and diverse talent development.

Sustainable development at Masan Consumer extends beyond product innovation and environmental cost savings to community programmes. In 2024, Masan Consumer contributed over VND25 billion ($948,784) to various national social welfare efforts in education, health, and nutrition, contributing to improving living conditions in many localities.

From product innovation to supply chain optimisation and spreading positive values ​​for the community, Masan Consumer has demonstrated its emerging role as a Vietnamese company in the international market. The recognition from S&P Global elevates Masan's brand image and affirms the commitment to transparency, international standards in governance, and sustainable development. This achievement is the foundation for the company to improve investor confidence, attract long-term capital, and contribute to solidifying the position of Vietnamese firms on the global economic map.

Masan Consumer and Vietjet cooperate to bring CHIN-SU Pho Story to the world Masan Consumer and Vietjet cooperate to bring CHIN-SU Pho Story to the world

Masan Consumer and Vietjet signed a deal on December 4 to bring CHIN-SU Pho Story on board during Vietjet's domestic and international flights.
The only consumer company named in top 10 listed firms by market cap The only consumer company named in top 10 listed firms by market cap

Masan Consumer, the consumer goods arm of Masan Group, has seen its stock price soar more than 240 per cent the year to date.
Masan Consumer Holdings honored with consecutive Masan Consumer Holdings honored with consecutive "Great Place To Work" certifications

Masan Consumer Holdings received the prestigious "Great Place to Work" certification from Great Place to Work for the second year in a row in November.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Masan Consumer fmcg S&P Global CSA sustainable development corporate sustainability Green manufacturing circular economy

