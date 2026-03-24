ACV and Vingroup tie up to advance green transition and airport development

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering a modern, intelligent, and environmentally responsible aviation ecosystem, aligned with national priorities and global development trends.

The signing forms part of a long-term strategic orientation to reduce carbon emissions across airport operations, contributing to the achievement of environmental, social, and governance objectives and the net-zero target by 2050.

It also aims to enhance the positioning of Vietnam’s airports as “green – smart” hubs, in line with Decision No. 876/QĐ-TTg dated July 22, 2022.

The two parties have agreed to collaborate in researching and implementing integrated solutions across multiple domains. These include the exploration of advanced energy technologies and the development of sustainable power supply models tailored to the stringent operational standards of airport infrastructure.

Both sides will develop infrastructure supporting electric mobility, including charging networks and associated utilities, ensuring alignment with operational demand. Green passenger transport solutions will also be explored and integrated within airport environments, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency and long-term value creation.

ACV and Vingroup will consider cooperation in developing a comprehensive service ecosystem within airport terminals. This may encompass commercial, retail, and passenger service models, with the dual objective of supporting strategic growth and elevating the overall passenger experience.

The two parties have further agreed to explore opportunities to prioritise the use of each other’s products and services within their respective ecosystems and affiliated entities. In addition, both sides will jointly study mechanisms and preferential policies to facilitate employee access to a wide range of essential services, including mobility, healthcare, education, hospitality, and commerce.

Tran Anh Vu, deputy general director of ACV, said, "The corporation places high value on the potential of this partnership in advancing green, smart, and modern airport development. The integration of capabilities, experience, and ecosystems between the two organisations is expected to unlock new opportunities to enhance service quality, support sustainable development objectives, and contribute to the modernisation of national aviation infrastructure in alignment with the government’s strategic direction on green growth and energy transition."

Nguyen Viet Quang, vice chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said, "The comprehensive cooperation with ACV represents a significant milestone in boosting sustainable partnership models with leading institutions. Hopefully, Vingroup’s diversified ecosystem, spanning energy, infrastructure, technology–industry, and commercial services, will contribute to improving the quality and international standing of Vietnam’s aviation infrastructure, in close coordination with ACV towards shared green development goals."

This strategic collaboration underscores not only the complementary strengths of two leading enterprises, but also a strong and enduring commitment to supporting Vietnam’s transition towards a greener world.

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