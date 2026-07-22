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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Philippine Airlines selects GE engines for 787-10 fleet

July 22, 2026 | 09:20
(0) user say
GE Aerospace announced Philippine Airlines selected GEnx-1B engines to power 15 new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, including purchase rights for five additional aircraft, expanding the airline's long-haul fleet.

FARNBOROUGH, ENGLAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 July 2026 - GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) announced today that Philippine Airlines (PAL) has selected the GEnx-1B engines to power its 15 new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, including purchase rights for five additional aircraft.

Signing Ceremony - Philippine Airlines and GE Aerospace
Signing Ceremony - Philippine Airlines and GE Aerospace

PAL is the Philippines' flag carrier and the country's only full-service network airline. It has been a GE Aerospace customer for over 50 years and currently operates a fleet of GE Aerospace and CFM* powered aircraft. This includes the GE90 for its Boeing 777-300ER widebody fleet and CFM56-5B for its Airbus A320s with a total of 52 engines currently in service.

Mohamed Ali, President & CEO, GE Aerospace Commercial Engines & Services, said: "Philippine Airlines' selection of the GEnx engine for its new Boeing 787-10 fleet builds on our long-standing relationship and reflects the strength of our technology, services and support. We are proud to support PAL as it grows its widebody fleet with an engine that delivers proven reliability, fuel efficiency and strong operating performance."

Lucio C. Tan III, President and Chief Operating Officer of PAL Holdings, Inc., said: "As we continue to invest in our fleet and expand our international network, GE Aerospace remains an important partner of Philippine Airlines. We are confident that the GEnx engines will provide the reliability, efficiency, and performance needed to support our operations and deliver an even better travel experience for our customers."

Today, the GEnx boasts a 99.98% dispatch reliability rate and stays on-wing at a rate three times higher than competing engines.

The flights that GEnx engine powers traverse some of Earth's harshest environments. Over the last decade, GE Aerospace has upgraded the GEnx engine's high-pressure turbine blades and combustor coating technology, more than doubling time on wing in harsh environments.

The GEnx-1B engine has surpassed the 50 million flight hour mark in just over 14 years, the fastest rate ever for a GE Aerospace commercial widebody engine.

*CFM is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

By GE Aerospace

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TagTag:
Philippine Airlines GE engines 787-10

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