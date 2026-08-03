XTransfer named to CNBC's Top Fintech Companies 2026

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2026 – XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, is proud to announce it has been named, for the first time, to CNBC's 2026 list of the World's Top Fintech Companies (Payments Segment). The inclusion not only recognises XTransfer's ongoing commitment to empowering SMEs with secure, efficient and accessible cross-border payment solutions, but also highlights its growing influence in the industry.

XTransfer Named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026



The annual ranking, produced in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, recognises the most innovative and high-impact fintech firms globally.



"This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our customers and partners place in us every day," said Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer. "Cross-border financial operations can be complex, especially for SMEs. We focus on solving the real operational challenges behind international payments, reducing friction, improving visibility, and strengthening risk controls, so businesses can concentrate on growth."



XTransfer's inclusion underscores the company's growing role in the global payments ecosystem and its long-term mission to make cross-border trade payments simpler, safer, and more accessible for SMEs worldwide. XTransfer will continue to invest in compliance and product innovation, while deepening collaboration with top-tier financial institutions to help more businesses trade globally with confidence.



CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list evaluates thousands of firms across seven key segments, including Payments, Digital Assets, and Enterprise Technology. Companies were assessed based on quantitative KPIs, growth metrics, and industry influence, with data sourced from public reports, company submissions, and independent research.



Based on the results of the study, XTransfer is honoured to be recognised on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list.



https://www.xtransfer.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.