Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

List of newly-elected members of 14th Political Bureau announced

January 23, 2026 | 16:27
(0) user say
At the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress on January 23 afternoon, Politburo member, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, on behalf of the Congress’s Presidium, reported on the results of the election of the Political Bureau.
Members of the Party Central Committee vote to approve the list of candidates for election to the 14th Political Bureau. (Photo: VNA)
Members of the Party Central Committee vote to approve the list of candidates for election to the 14th Political Bureau. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi – At the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress on January 23 afternoon, Politburo member, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, on behalf of the Congress’s Presidium, reported on the results of the election of the Political Bureau, which consists of 19 members:

1. To Lam, General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Military Commission

2. Tran Thanh Man, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly

3. Tran Cam Tu, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Permanent Member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies

4. Le Minh Hung, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

5. Do Van Chien, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Standing Deputy Secretary of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly

6. Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee

7. Phan Van Giang, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, General, Minister of National Defence

8. Luong Tam Quang, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, General, Minister of Public Security

9. Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi City

10. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Member of the 13th Political Bureau, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, General, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army

11. Trinh Van Quyet, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation

13. Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs

14. Le Minh Tri, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs

15. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City

15. Pham Gia Tuc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office

16. Tran Sy Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

17. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies

18. Doan Minh Huan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics

19. Tran Duc Thang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Agriculture and Environment.

By VNA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
14th National Party Congress List of newly-elected members of 14th Political Bureau

Related Contents

French Communist Party highlights 14th National Party Congress as strategic milestone

French Communist Party highlights 14th National Party Congress as strategic milestone

Highlights of fourth working day of 14th National Party Congress

Highlights of fourth working day of 14th National Party Congress

Press provides timely, accurate coverage of 14th National Party Congress

Press provides timely, accurate coverage of 14th National Party Congress

14th National Party Congress: Vietnam - positive factor for peace, sustainable development

14th National Party Congress: Vietnam - positive factor for peace, sustainable development

Health minister highlights comprehensive, people-centred healthcare orientation

Health minister highlights comprehensive, people-centred healthcare orientation

Political parties, organisations, int’l friends send congratulations to 14th National Party Congress

Political parties, organisations, int’l friends send congratulations to 14th National Party Congress

Latest News ⁄ Society

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020