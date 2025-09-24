Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth

September 24, 2025 | 18:38
(0) user say
LG Innotek has secured major financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), marking a strong endorsement of the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management practices.
LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth

The announcement, made on September 24, highlights IFC’s recognition of LG Innotek’s ESG achievements. As part of the World Bank Group, IFC provides funding to private-sector firms that demonstrate sustainable practices, aiming to foster responsible growth and investment worldwide.

LG Innotek has become the first South Korean company to secure $200 million through the IFC's Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL), which it applied for last year to fund the expansion of its manufacturing site in Haiphong, Vietnam. The loan carries an eight-year maturity.

The SLL, introduced in 2017, is a global financing tool designed to strengthen ESG management. Companies that deliver strong sustainability and compliance outcomes are rewarded with lower interest rates. Unlike Green Loans, which restrict funds to environmental projects, the SLL allows more flexible use but requires strict oversight, with firms obliged to meet agreed ESG targets throughout the loan term.

An LG Innotek representative said the successful approval “once again demonstrates the company’s ability to meet rigorous international standards and its commitment to sustainable growth.”

The company has set clear environmental goals, pledging to transition entirely to renewable electricity (RE100) by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2040. By 2024, it had already converted 60 per cent of its electricity consumption to renewable sources – the highest rate among South Korean RE100 participants outside the Korea Water Resources Corporation. Its plants in Paju and Gumi, as well as its facilities in Vietnam, achieved full RE100 status last year.

These commitments have earned LG Innotek a 'Leadership A' rating in the 2024 Carbon Disclosure Project’s Climate Change Response Assessment and recognition as Leading Carbon Management Company for three consecutive years.

“We are delighted to sign the first SLL with LG Innotek. We look forward to continuing our work to promote sustainability,” said Carsten Müeller, IFC’s regional industry director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Services in Asia-Pacific.

LG Innotek CFO Jihwan Park said, “This IFC funding is a meaningful financial outcome of the company’s authentic ESG management activities. Going forward, we will continue to lead in this area while delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

IFC considers $200m loan for LG Innotek Vietnam IFC considers $200m loan for LG Innotek Vietnam

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is considering a loan of up to $200 million to LG Innotek Vietnam Haiphong Co., Ltd.
LG Innotek Enters the Market with Automotive AP Modules, Boosting Its Semiconductor Component Business LG Innotek Enters the Market with Automotive AP Modules, Boosting Its Semiconductor Component Business

LG Innotek announced on February 25 that it will launch a new electronic component for vehicles, the Automotive Application Processor Module(AP Module), targeting automotive semiconductor component markets worldwide.
LG units in Haiphong seek $100 million support package LG units in Haiphong seek $100 million support package

LG Group’s major subsidiaries in Haiphong are seeking significant support to boost training, research, and high-tech production.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LG Innotek Vietnam LG Innotek Expansion IFC sustainabilitylinked loan LG Innotek Vietnam expansion LG Innotek renewable energy

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth

LG Innotek secures IFC funding to bolster sustainable growth

Rising data security budgets fail to curb insider breaches

Rising data security budgets fail to curb insider breaches

The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality

The Reverie Saigon marks 10 years of redefining luxury hospitality

LŌ-GOI opens Bac Ninh’s first two-storey industrial complex

LŌ-GOI opens Bac Ninh’s first two-storey industrial complex

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020