Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LG Innotek retains automotive lighting innovation crown

November 10, 2025 | 15:28
(0) user say
LG Innotek announced on November 7, 2025 , that it has been honored with a CES 2026 Innovation Award for its newly developed 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' for automobiles.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo, Korea: 011070) announced on November 7, 2025, that it has been honored with a CES 2026 Innovation Award for its newly developed 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' for automobiles.

LG Innotek has achieved the remarkable feat of receiving the CES Innovation Award for its automotive lighting solutions for two consecutive years, reaffirming its world-leading technology in the field. At CES 2025, the company won the award for 'Nexlide A+', the industry's first application of a surface light source to a front lighting module in automobiles.

Unveiled for the first time at CES 2026, the 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' offers dramatically reduced thickness, size, and weight compared to existing lighting solutions.

Traditional vehicle lighting modules incorporate plastic lenses or reflective optical components in the LED, inevitably resulting in heavy and bulky modules. To overcome these drawbacks, LG Innotek independently developed the industry's first reflective optical component made from white silicone material.

Designed with a structure that maximizes the light-reflecting properties of the color white, this component can achieve uniform brightness. It also means that additional plastic lenses or separate components for light reflection are no longer necessary.

The 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' incorporating this component is 0.12inch thick, 71% thinner than existing products. This reduced thickness has also significantly lowered the product's weight. Despite this, luminous efficiency has improved by 30% compared to previous models.

The slim, flexible silicone material allows the module to bend. Consequently, it enables the design of vehicle lighting in various shapes, such as curves, and also permits the application of lighting in locations where installation is technically challenging due to features such as front grilles or bumpers.

An LG Innotek representative said, "This automotive lighting module greatly enhances design flexibility for our automotive manufacturers while contributing to better fuel efficiency through reduced component weight. The use of silicone material also substantially reduces the risk of pedestrian injuries from impacts or shrapnel during traffic accidents."

Furthermore, the module features a reduced pixel size that is one-quarter that of conventional products. The resulting higher pixel density and quantity allows for improved lighting resolution and enhanced visibility.

In addition to all of this, the 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' significantly enhances the V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication capability of vehicle lighting. In particular, it enables the transmission of text and high-definition images via vehicle lighting and supports animated effects.

For example, during an emergency, the lighting can display text messages to communicate what is going on inside the vehicle to the outside world using the lettering function or use custom emoticons to reflect the driver's personality.

With the goal of beginning 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' mass production in the second half of 2027, LG Innotek is promoting the technology to global customers.

CEO Moon Hyuksoo stated, "Winning the CES 2026 Innovation Award once again demonstrates LG Innotek's world-leading innovation in automotive lighting solutions." He added, "We will continue to present new automotive lighting solutions that deliver distinguished customer value and expand our market presence beyond North America to Europe and Japan."

Meanwhile, LG Innotek will showcase its 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' along with next-generation automotive lighting modules and the latest sensing solutions and communication modules for AD/ADAS at CES 2026, scheduled for January next year.

By PR Newswire

LG Innotek

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LG Innotek CES 2026 Innovation Award Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module

Related Contents

LG Innotek ramps up talent recruitment in Vietnam to boost production

LG Innotek ramps up talent recruitment in Vietnam to boost production

LG Innotek Vietnam 2025: Optics Talent Hiring Spree Speeds Up

LG Innotek Vietnam 2025: Optics Talent Hiring Spree Speeds Up

LG units in Haiphong seek $100 million support package

LG units in Haiphong seek $100 million support package

LG Innotek Enters the Market with Automotive AP Modules, Boosting Its Semiconductor Component Business

LG Innotek Enters the Market with Automotive AP Modules, Boosting Its Semiconductor Component Business

LG Innotek to Foster the Automotive Car Sensing Business into a USD 1.4 Billion Business by 2030, Led by Its RGB-IR In-Cabin camera module

LG Innotek to Foster the Automotive Car Sensing Business into a USD 1.4 Billion Business by 2030, Led by Its RGB-IR In-Cabin camera module

South Korea's LG Innotek to invest further $268 million in Haiphong factory

South Korea's LG Innotek to invest further $268 million in Haiphong factory

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020